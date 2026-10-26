NY Giants breathe sigh of relief with Cam Skattebo update after injury scare against Texans

The New York Giants edged out the Houston Texans in overtime, with Cam Skattebo playing a key role in the rushing attack.

The New York Giants edged out the Houston Texans in a thrilling finish, slowly gaining ground in the NFC East. Cam Skattebo and his powerful rushing attack played a crucial role in the win, but one of his final carries left fans holding their breath after the running back appeared to slow down in pain, showing signs of discomfort in one of his legs.

Speaking with Dan Graziano, Skattebo revealed that he felt something in his hamstring after the run, but was grateful that the Giants have time to rest coming up next weekend. “Good thing we have a bye week,” the No.44 stated.

Insider Mike Garafolo reported on his X account that Skattebo is OK, and the upcoming break will give him valuable time to recover and get ready for what lies ahead. The Giants are in a good position and will need all their available resources to keep their momentum going.

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A crucial run for the Giants

In the overtime period against Houston, Cam Skattebo provided the absolute spark the Giants needed to seal the deal. Facing a tough defense, the RB broke free for a career-long, electrifying 42-yard run that completely flipped the field and put New York deep in Houston territory.

The longest run of Cam Skattebo’s career puts the @Giants in striking distance in OT… NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VslWlQGb0V — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

While the explosive play set up the game-winning touchdown run by Devin Singletary rather than a field goal to walk it off 27-21, Skattebo’s monster run was the undeniable game-changer that delivered the win.

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Skattebo establishes himself as the Giants’ RB1

Cam Skattebo absolute blew the doors off the Texans’ defense, putting up a career-high 124 rushing yards on 17 carries (averaging a wild 7.3 yards) along with a 16-yard touchdown run—and a backflip celebration to top it off. On top of forcing missed tackles all afternoon, his explosive 42-yard burst in overtime completely set up New York’s walk-off victory.

Coming out of the bye, Skattebo looks firmly entrenched as the feature back for the Giants moving forward—his power, vision, and ability to break big plays make him the clear-cut RB1 heading into their brutal divisional stretch.

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo revealed he felt hamstring discomfort during the Giants’ win against Houston.

during the Giants’ win against Houston. A 42-yard run in overtime by Cam Skattebo set up the game-winning touchdown.

in overtime by Cam Skattebo set up the game-winning touchdown. 124 rushing yards on 17 carries marked a career-high performance for Cam Skattebo.