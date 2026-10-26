Cam Skattebo defies the NFL after controversial flag in NY Giants win vs Texans

An unapologetic Cam Skattebo sent out a straightforward message after the New York Giants defeated the Houston Texans in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Following their overtime victory over the Houston Texans, the New York Giants can head into the bye week with a positive mindset. However, they are also embracing their underdog status and showing no remorse for it. This was made even clearer when Cam Skattebo addressed his controversial unnecessary roughness penalty with a blunt shot at the NFL.

There are several things about today’s NFL that players, coaches, and fans don’t really like. Even though everybody is in favor of protecting players’ health, it’s still worth noting how the league is actively taking away much of the contact and aggressive nature of the sport. If there’s one player known for his aggressiveness, it’s definitely Skattebo, who won’t think twice before rushing headfirst into a brick wall if that gives his Giants even the slightest chance of winning.

Even after being called for an eyebrow-raising penalty against Houston that went viral on social media, New York’s RB1 made it clear that he isn’t changing his play style anytime soon. If that means he will have to pay NFL fines week in and week out, fattening the league’s pockets while thinning his own, so be it.

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“The NFL loves to post me when I do stuff like that but then also wants to take stuff from me,” Skattebo stated postgame, via CBS Sports. “I’m going to run the ball like I want to run the ball. If I’m going to continue to get flags for it or fined for it, guess I’m going to play for free.”

Cam Skattebo penalized for lowering the helmet on a vicious truck stick https://t.co/1dTPre3n2F — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 25, 2026

Skattebo didn’t lie

Skattebo is a big personality both on and off the field, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the NFL. The league constantly promotes him and his incredible plays, which usually involve him overpowering another competitor. In fact, his allegedly illegal truck against Texans safety M.J. Stewart was still posted on social media and got hundreds of thousands of views.

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He won’t change his ways, whether the NFL praises his work on social media or referees throw flags against him. Either way, Skattebo will be Skattebo.

Skattebo’s stats vs Texans

Coming off a week of uncertainty, with reports all but confirming that the Giants could trade for Jonathan Taylor or another running back to take over as the lead back in East Rutherford, Skattebo heard it all, didn’t say a word to stir up drama, and did his talking on the gridiron.

Against a suffocating defense like the Texans’, despite their less-than-stellar start to the 2026 NFL season, Skattebo had one of the best games of his career. Not only did he set a career high for longest run twice during the 27-21 win over Houston, but he also finished the game with 124 yards and a touchdown, breaking three tackles en route to the end zone.

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Skattebo re-claims RB1 role

Moreover, his 17 carries, compared with Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s six and Devin Singletary’s five, confirm that he’s back as the lead ball carrier in John Harbaugh and Matt Nagy’s offense. Perhaps all he needed was the wake-up call that came with the possibility of being benched in Week 6 and having his future with the organization called into question throughout the week. Just as expected, Skattebo delivered when he needed to most.

NY Giants: first place in NFC East

The Giants improved to 4-2-1, remain atop the NFC East, and head into a strategically timed midseason bye week in far better spirits than they had entering Week 7. They have Skattebo’s monstrous outing, a strong performance from the running back room as a whole, and a cool, calm, and collected first start from J.J. McCarthy to thank for that.

So keep the fines and flags coming, because Skattebo isn’t going to stop running over people. And if drawing a penalty is the only way teams can stop him, then the rest of the NFL will be in for long, painful outings against Skattebo and the Giants.

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Key takeaways