NY Giants’ JJ McCarthy shows self-criticism after loss to Commanders, identifies turnovers as key issue

The New York Giants fell to the Washington Commanders in Week 10's TNF, and JJ McCarthy knows where they need to improve.

The New York Giants‘ latest loss to the Washington Commanders in the Week 10 opener left a bitter taste in East Rutherford, as they missed the opportunity to pull further away from their division rivals. JJ McCarthy didn’t shy away from self-criticism and knows that turnovers are an area that needs improvement.

“Definitely does. As an offense, we want to be the ones that finish the game and we put them in a bad spot a couple times,” McCarthy said to the press. “We just gotta be better, but it’s gonna come down to the wire in a lot of games, the rest of November, going into December and January. This is something that — it would be foolish to not take advantage of, learn from this, and continue to grow and stick together as a unit.”

In this league, games are often decided by the smallest details. With the season reaching a critical turning point, minimizing mistakes will be key for the Giants if they want to firmly secure the NFC East title.

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Giants’ mistakes at MetLife Stadium

J.J. McCarthy and the Giants completely shot themselves in the foot with two brutal turnovers in their frustrating 24-21 Thursday night loss to the Commanders. New York actually moved the ball well for most of the night, outgaining Washington in total yards, which makes the self-inflicted wounds sting even more.

The Malik Nabers fumbled completely killed all the momentum. Giants had it around the Commies 30 yard line. Worst case you get out of that drive with a field goal attempt, but instead a very very costly fumble. https://t.co/CTxIP9ejS0 — SSN – Giants (@SSN_Giants) November 13, 2026

The first momentum-killer came midway through the third quarter when Malik Nabers had the ball punched out for a painful red-zone fumble, wiping points off the board just as the Giants were knocking on the door to take the lead. Then, after the defense gave the offense one last shot with under a minute left, McCarthy rolled out under heavy pressure and forced a desperate deep ball toward Nabers—which Rasul Douglas easily jumped and picked off to ice the game for Washington.

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What’s next for the Giants?

The Giants have a pretty interesting three-game stretch coming up as they try to bounce back. First, in Week 11, they stay home at MetLife Stadium to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 22. After that, New York hits the road in Week 12 to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29. Finally, they head right back to MetLife Stadium in Week 13 for a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 6.

Key takeaways

J.J. McCarthy blamed turnovers after the New York Giants lost to the Washington Commanders.

after the New York Giants lost to the Washington Commanders. The Washington Commanders defeated the New York Giants 24-21 behind two crucial turnovers.

24-21 behind two crucial turnovers. The New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 on November 22.