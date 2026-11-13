Malik Nabers opens up about handling emotions after NY Giants’ Week 10 loss vs Commanders

Malik Nabers has been in the eye of the media for his behaviour, especially after Week 10's New York Giants loss against the Washington Commanders.

New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers addressed his emotional composure following Thursday night’s 24-21 divisional loss to the Washington Commanders. Despite facing intense media scrutiny over his sideline demeanor all week, the wideout insisted his competitive fire remains strictly focused on team success.

“I can be frustrated all I want,” Nabers told reporters in the locker room after the defeat. “But in the game, we’re trying to win and I want to win. I’m gonna do everything I can to win the game.”

Earlier reports revealed how John Harbaugh defended NY Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada after Week 10 struggles vs Commanders. Similarly, Nabers attempted to keep the locker room unified as the team navigates a frustrating divisional setback.

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Nabers had a shy outing vs Commanders in Week 10

Nabers finished Thursday’s primetime matchup with five receptions on seven targets for just 44 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. Even worse, the former first-round pick lost a costly third-quarter fumble at Washington‘s 16-yard line, erasing a prime scoring opportunity while trailing by three points.

Malik Nabers is doing a last-minute Zoom call announced by Giants this afternoon, the day after Thursday night's crushing loss



Nabers says he had a family emergency last night, that's why he wasn't available to media



Regrets the fumble. And is not pleased his friend Jayden… pic.twitter.com/Im0JU1R85q — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 13, 2026

This quiet statistical night marked Nabers’ second consecutive outing under 50 receiving yards after ripping off four straight 100-yard performances between Weeks 4 and 7. Opposing secondaries have increasingly rolled safety coverage toward New York’s premier perimeter weapon, forcing quarterback JJ McCarthy to distribute targets elsewhere.

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Greg Olsen vs Malik Nabers’ controversy

Nabers entered Thursday’s contest under a national microscope following a heated public dispute with FOX Sports color commentator Greg Olsen. During New York’s Week 9 win over Philadelphia, Olsen criticized Nabers’ sideline body language after tight end Isaiah Likely caught a wide-open touchdown.

Nabers fired back on social media and called Olsen’s commentary “a lie.” Nabers accused the broadcaster of unfairly attacking his character as a teammate. Olsen later stood by his remarks while denying he ever labeled Nabers a bad teammate.

Key takeaways

Malik Nabers addressed his emotional composure following the Giants’ 24-21 loss to Washington.

following the Giants’ 24-21 loss to Washington. Malik Nabers finished Thursday’s matchup with five receptions for 44 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

and zero touchdowns. FOX Sports commentator Greg Olsen criticized Malik Nabers’ sideline body language during Week 9.