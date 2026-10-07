NY Giants’ WR depth chart receives another change as Braxton Berrios is officially out for the season

John Harbaugh is officially without Braxton Berrios for the remainder of the season, as the New York Giants wide receiver himself confirmed that he will undergo surgery.

Injuries have been a constant issue for the New York Giants this season, and Braxton Berrios officially confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. According to insider Jordan Raanan, the G-Men are signing Dontae Fleming to their practice squad as a potential addition to a depleted receiving corps.

“Today also brought news that I need a surgery that’ll end my season. Two of my last three seasons ended this way and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t miserable right now,” Berrios revealed via his official Instagram account.

Berrios’ versatility not only made him an option in the wide receiver room, but also an active contributor on special teams. Now, John Harbaugh will have to reshuffle his team’s passing attack.

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What injury did Berrios suffer?

Braxton Berrios suffered a severe foot injury while returning a punt during the team’s Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Following evaluation, the team placed him on Injured Reserve, but ultimately, his injury will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Braxton Berrios attends as Todd Graves, owner and founder of Raising Cane’s.

More about Dontae Fleming

Selected in the seventh round (230th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Dontae Fleming spent his college football career playing for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns from 2020 through 2022 before transferring to the Tulane Green Wave for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

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Across his five collegiate years, he compiled 84 receptions for 1,178 yards and 8 touchdowns, while also serving as a core kickoff returner. During the 2026 NFL preseason with the Vikings, he recorded 9 receptions on 14 targets for 81 yards across three games, along with 3 punt returns for 41 yards.

Jordan Turner #55 of the Denver Broncos pushes Dontae Fleming.

A depleted WR depth chart

Injuries have hit the Giants hard, particularly in a position group led by Malik Nabers. These are the players currently available to Harbaugh:

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LWR SWR RWR Malik Nabers Darnell Mooney Malachi Fields Charlie Jones

Key takeaways

Braxton Berrios confirmed via Instagram that he will miss the rest of the season.

the rest of the season. The New York Giants signed Dontae Fleming to their practice squad to add WR depth.

to their practice squad to add WR depth. Braxton Berrios suffered a season-ending foot injury returning a punt against the Arizona Cardinals.