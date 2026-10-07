NY Giants’ John Harbaugh admits protecting the ball is the first priority for the backfield

The New York Giants have suffered several fumbles so far this season, and John Harbaugh knows they need to clean up those mistakes.

Although the New York Giants have been performing well so far in the 2026 NFL season, there is one detail that John Harbaugh still needs to address. Fumbles, particularly among the running backs, have been a constant issue, and the coach understands that protecting the ball comes first before they can focus on gaining more yardage on the field.

“Najee’s never been a guy that fumbles too much,” Harbaugh said to the press on Monday. “And sometimes you try too hard. Sometimes you try too hard to get the extra couple yards, to break out of the pile, to get the run game going. And then the ball becomes a little bit vulnerable in there, and I just think we just stick (to it). You watch what Skatt and Najee have been doing, too. But protect the ball at all costs.

“The yards are going to come. Make that the first priority. Don’t forget that. Play to play. Keep reminding each other of that. It’s definitely a priority for us. The priority for us. Not turning the ball over, whether it be fumbles or interceptions. If we’re going to accomplish the things we want to accomplish, that has to get done. That is the number one priority offensively. Everybody knows it. We all know it. We have to know it and do it. And the guys are believers in that, so we’ll continue to work on it.”

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It is clear that Jaxson Dart’s injury, and the subsequent inclusion of Jameis Winston as QB1, further boosted the G-Men’s rushing attack. Now, taking care of the ball and running with confidence appears to be the turning point for Harbaugh and his staff.

Najee Harris fumble. Giants third turnover of the day https://t.co/UIfLdCmxXw — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 4, 2026

Giants’ turnover troubles

Through the first four games of the 2026 NFL season, the Giants have put the ball on the ground a total of 7 times, losing 2 of those fumbles to opponents, with key offensive figures heavily involved in these ball-security lapses. Jaxson Dart has logged fumbles during the opening stretch—including a bobble in the Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys that New York was able to recover—while Najee Harris suffered the team’s most costly turn of events when he lost a critical fumble in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals while driving toward a key score.

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Although the Giants have managed to recover 5 of their own loose balls to avert complete disaster, the repeated drops by their primary signal-caller and lead back remain a pressing area of concern for their offense moving forward.

Najee Harris #23 of the New York Giants carries the ball.

The power of the Giants’ backfield

Through four games in the 2026 NFL season, Cam Skattebo has served as the primary option in the New York Giants’ backfield, logging 68 carries for 235 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) and 1 touchdown. Meanwhile, Najee Harris has taken a complementary role over three games, posting 22 rushing attempts for 88 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with zero touchdowns, while also recording 1 lost fumble that impacted his workload late in Week 4.

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Key takeaways