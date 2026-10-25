Why aren’t the Buffalo Bills playing today, Oct. 25, in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

The Buffalo Bills are set for a pause in their 2026 NFL campaign, but what does that mean for their season? With Week 7 bringing another round of intriguing matchups, fans have a few things to consider before the team returns to the field.

The Buffalo Bills will not play on Sunday, October 25, because Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is their scheduled bye week. It is one of four teams taking the weekend off, alongside the Jaguars, Chargers and Commanders.

The break is part of the league’s regular-season schedule, meaning they are not dealing with a postponement or a cancellation. The timing allows Buffalo to recover and prepare for the next stretch of the season after the opening schedule.

Their Week 7 break follows road matchups against the Los Angeles Rams on October 12 and the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18. With no game to prepare for that weekend, the team can use the time to address injuries and more.

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When will the Buffalo Bills play next in the 2026 NFL season?

The Buffalo Bills will return to action on Sunday, November 1, 2026, against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 of the NFL season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills (Source: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The matchup against Baltimore will be an important test for Buffalo as it continues its AFC campaign. Jesse Minter‘s team is among the Bills’ opponents from the AFC North.

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After facing the Ravens, Buffalo is scheduled to travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on November 9. They will then visit the New York Jets on November 15 before returning home to face the Miami Dolphins on November 22.

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