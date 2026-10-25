Why aren’t the Los Angeles Chargers playing today, Oct. 25, in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking a break in the 2026 NFL season, but the timing could prove crucial for Jim Harbaugh’s squad. With Week 7 underway on Oct. 25, their schedule raises questions about what lies ahead.

The Los Angeles Chargers will not play on Sunday, Oct. 25, because they have a bye week in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. After opening the year with a demanding schedule, the team gets a weekend off before returning to action.

The timing gives the Chargers a chance to rest and regroup before a challenging stretch of games. Los Angeles is scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 before its break, then return to the field for a matchup against the Rams.

With no game on the calendar for Oct. 25, Chargers fans can look ahead to the team’s next matchup and what it could mean for the AFC West race. The bye week also offers the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate the team.

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When will the Los Angeles Chargers play their next game in 2026?

The Los Angeles Chargers will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the NFL season. The game is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET at SoFi Stadium, with the Chargers designated as the visiting team.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers (Source: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

They will face their crosstown rivals after a difficult opening stretch under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Their schedule includes a Week 6 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 18, followed by the bye on Oct. 25.

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That break gives the team an opportunity to recover before returning to the field in November. The Week 8 matchup will be the first time the Chargers face the Rams coming out of a bye in the history of the series.

Although both teams share SoFi Stadium as their home venue, they will be the road team for this contest. After the Rams game, they will remain at SoFi Stadium to host the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Week 9.

Key takeaways

Scheduled Week 7 bye gives Los Angeles Chargers time off on Sunday, October 25.

gives Los Angeles Chargers time off on Sunday, October 25. Sunday, November 1 marks Chargers return against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

marks Chargers return against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Road team designation applies to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium against the Rams.