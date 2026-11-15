Why isn’t Micah Parsons playing today for Packers vs Vikings in 2026 NFL Week 10?

The Green Bay Packers face a crucial NFC North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, but Micah Parsons' availability has become a major storyline ahead of Sunday's game.

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a crucial NFC North matchup against the Vikings in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, but one of their biggest defensive stars, Micah Parsons, remains a major storyline heading into Sunday.

His availability has become a key concern as the team looks to strengthen its defense for a divisional showdown. He is working his way back from a serious knee injury, having suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

The recovery process has kept the star edge rusher off the field throughout the 2026 season, although Matt LaFleur‘s team recently opened his 21-day practice window as he works toward a potential return.

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When is Micah Parsons expected to return to the Packers?

Micah Parsons is targeting the Week 12 matchup against the Rams on November 25, 2026, for his return to game action. He is not expected to play today as Green Bay is taking a cautious approach to his recovery.

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Packers opened his 21-day practice window on November 4, allowing him to begin working toward reinstatement from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. His first practice back included individual drills, marking an important milestone after more than 300 days away from the field.

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However, returning to practice does not mean he is ready for a game. Green Bay intends to use most of the 21-day evaluation period to gradually increase his workload before making a decision about his activation.

Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated that the team would likely lean toward the longer end of that recovery window rather than rush the process. The November 25 game has emerged as the target date because it falls at the end of that window.

The Packers also have a Week 11 bye between their divisional matchup against Minnesota and their trip to Los Angeles, giving him additional time to prepare for his potential comeback. Parsons’ progress remains the deciding factor.

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How and when did Micah Parsons get injured?

Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee on December 14, 2025, during the Packers’ game against the Denver Broncos. The injury occurred in the third quarter of Green Bay’s 34-26 loss at Empower Field at Mile High.

The injury happened during a non-contact play while he was pursuing Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. As he attempted to make a move, the edge rusher took an awkward step, immediately grabbed his left knee and fell to the ground.

He needed assistance from a trainer to leave the field and did not return to the game. An MRI confirmed the ACL tear the following day, December 15.

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The diagnosis was a major blow for Green Bay, considering he had already established himself as one of the team’s most impactful defensive players after arriving from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade before the 2025 season.

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