Micah Parsons continues to recover from his injury, and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hopes to have him back in the lineup in the near future.

The Green Bay Packers remain in contention in the NFC North despite their latest loss, and they could get one of their star defensive players back for this crucial stretch of the season. According to Matt LaFleur, the team is considering a potential return for Micah Parsons in the Thanksgiving Eve game, although they don’t want to rush any steps in his recovery.

“Well, that’s my plan, but I think my plan’s been different than everybody else’s the whole time,” LaFleur said per Rob Demovsky on X. “There’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitively say he’s a go. He’s shown progress, but we’ll see where he is by the end of the week.”

After 10 weeks of action, the Packers hold a 6-4 record, still within striking distance of their divisional rivals, who sit at 7-2. Getting Parsons back could be key to keeping Green Bay in the fight through the end of the season.

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A devastating injury setback for Parsons

Micah Parsons has missed the entire 2026 season so far while recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee. He suffered the injury on December 14, 2025, during a Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, when he took an awkward step on a non-contact play while chasing down quarterback Bo Nix.

Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers has left the game after suffering a significant lower leg injury against the Denver Broncos. https://t.co/eSmIQBXQ70 — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) December 14, 2025

After undergoing surgery late last year and spending months on the PUP list, Parsons finally returned to practice in early November and is targeting Green Bay’s Week 12 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on November 25 to make his long-awaited comeback.

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The defense managed to mask Parsons absence

Despite the massive void left by Parsons—who racked up 12.5 sacks in 14 games before his injury last year—Green Bay’s pass rush has actually held up surprisingly well through the first 10 weeks of the 2026 season, even if it hasn’t always looked pretty on an individual level.

Without an alpha closer off the edge, the Packers’ top sack leader right now is Lukas Van Ness with just 6.0 sacks, forcing defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to get creative with disguises and blitzes by committee.

That schemed-up pressure has kept the team’s overall numbers respectable at 29 total sacks (2.9 per game, tied for fifth in the NFL), though their lack of a dominant one-on-one finisher has still hurt them in key moments against top offenses, ranking 26th in the league in opponent completions allowed (224).

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Jeremy Ruckert #89 of the New York Jets is tackled by Lukas van Ness.

Key takeaways