El Salvador hosts Saint-Martin at Estadio Jorge El Magico Gonzalez in San Salvador for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League, days after the two sides met in the previous round. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

El Salvador vs Saint-Martin: Match Summary Match El Salvador vs. Saint-Martin Tournament 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch El Salvador vs Saint-Martin in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 1.

Streaming is available on Fubo, ViX and Fox One.

Can I watch El Salvador vs Saint-Martin for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch El Salvador vs Saint-Martin for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

El Salvador come into this match off a 2-0 win over Saint Martin on November 13. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Martinique and lost 0-2 to Jamaica. The result against Saint-Martin showed they can find goals when needed, and they will look to build on that form in San Salvador.

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Saint-Martin fell 0-2 to El Salvador in their last outing on November 13. They had looked sharp before that stretch, beating Anguilla 5-1 on November 10 and routing Bahamas 6-0 on October 6. Those wins came with plenty of goals, and they will need to find that scoring touch again to change the outcome this time.

Their most recent meeting was on November 13, 2026: Saint-Martin 0-2 El Salvador.

What time is the El Salvador vs Saint-Martin match?

The El Salvador vs Saint-Martin match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 8:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM