Video: Cristiano Ronaldo nets clutch hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, reaches 985 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 985th career goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Kholood, finally breaking through after a frustrating evening that saw two earlier strikes waved off for offside.

After seeing two earlier attempts wiped off for offside, Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke through for Al Nassr against Al-Kholood. He didn’t stop at career goal No. 983 or 984, either, the Portuguese superstar notched a hat-trick, soaring to bury a clinical finish for the 985th goal of his legendary career.

First, Ronaldo capitalized on a clinical counterattack led by Joao Felix. Just as Felix seemed poised to pull the trigger, he slipped a pass to an unmarked Ronaldo in the box, who slotted home his first of the night and career goal No. 983.

Ronaldo struck again shortly after, exploiting a lapse in Al-Kholood’s marking. Anticipating Felix’s pinpoint cross, he rose to meet the delivery with a thumping header into the back of the net, pushing Al Nassr‘s tally to four while logging the 984th goal of his career.

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He completed the hat trick after Sadio Mane was denied his own brace by Al-Kholood’s goalkeeper. Mane pounced on the rebound, spotted a wide-open Ronaldo waiting in the penalty area, and squared the ball to the Portuguese star, who tapped in career goal No. 985.

¡APARECIÓ CR7! 🤩 Gol de Cristiano Ronaldo para devolverle la ventaja a su equipo. #SPLenFOX pic.twitter.com/60amn46DTh — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) October 29, 2026

¡DOBLETE DE CR7! 😍 Segundo gol de Cristiano Ronaldo para ampliar la ventaja de su equipo. #SPLenFOX pic.twitter.com/tFhEYRvSGV — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) October 29, 2026

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¡EL TERCERO DE CR7! 😎 Hat-trick de Cristiano Ronaldo en la noche de #SPLenFOX. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHDf9223dg — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) October 29, 2026

Cristiano nearly added two more to his tally

The Portuguese star set an aggressive tone from the opening whistle, relentlessly hunting for opportunities. His first prime scoring chance arrived after Al Nassr forced a turnover high up the pitch as Al-Kholood attempted to play out from the back, but Ronaldo was flagged for offside before he could get a legitimate finish on the board.

In a nearly identical sequence with the match knotted at 1-1, Ronaldo collected possession and uncorked a stunning long-range strike into the back of the net, only for the assistant referee’s raised flag to wipe away the wonder-strike for offside once again.

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More than two years had passed since Ronaldo last bagged a Saudi Pro League hat trick—and fittingly, that previous treble came against this very same club. Now, there is expectation as Ronaldo is just 15 goals to reach 1,000 career goals.

Key takeaways