Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after edging Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ‘BOAT’ honor

Amid backlash over edging out Lionel Messi for the "BOAT" award, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to address the controversial honor.

Cristiano Ronaldo edging out Lionel Messi for the inaugural BOAT honor did little to settle the GOAT debate, instead serving as the latest proxy battle in a rivalry that has polarized soccer fans since Ronaldo arrived in LaLiga in 2009. Following intense pushback and online debate over the Ballon d’Or‘s controversial new offshoot, the Portuguese icon took to social media to address his followers.

“Football belongs to the fans! Thank you to all the fans around the world, the Ballon D’Or of All Time is also yours,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a throwback photo of himself hoisting his first Ballon d’Or trophy from 2008.

Debate immediately flared over Ronaldo’s victory over his Argentine rival. While purists dissected eras, legacy, and head-to-head metrics, the reality was far simpler: because the outcome was determined entirely by a fan vote, the result had less to do with objective analysis than with which superstar’s global base mobilized harder.

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As the two most decorated players in Ballon d’Or history enter the twilight of their careers, the spotlight has steadily shifted toward the sport’s next generation of contenders, a transition underscored by Harry Kane capturing the 2026 Ballon d’Or on the heels of a dominant campaign.

Ballon d’Or faces heavy backlash over BOAT voting model

Unlike the traditional Ballon d’Or, which relies on an esteemed panel of international journalists, the BOAT poll required fans to pay €1 (roughly $1.10) per ballot cast, enticing voters with entry into a sweepstakes for future gala tickets.

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Critics and analysts slammed the format as an unabashed cash grab. By allowing users to submit unlimited paid ballots, organizers effectively reduced a purportedly historic sporting distinction to a monetization gimmick, prioritizing organized fan-club spending power over pure athletic merit.

Skeptics also argued the setup was engineered to manufacture yet another clash between Ronaldo and Messi, who combined for 13 eligible trophies. In doing so, the format sidelined legendary one-time winners such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, and Kaka, drawing sharp criticism for cheapening the award’s prestige in favor of viral engagement.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo won the inaugural Best of All Time award over Lionel Messi.

the inaugural Best of All Time award over Lionel Messi. Harry Kane captured the 2026 Ballon d’Or trophy following a dominant campaign.

the 2026 Ballon d’Or trophy following a dominant campaign. Fans paid €1 per ballot to participate in the BOAT award fan vote.

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