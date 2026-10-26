What is the Kopa Trophy at the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

The Kopa Trophy shines a light on soccer’s brightest young talents at the 2026 Ballon d’Or. With rising stars competing for one of the sport’s top individual honors, discover what makes this award so special.

The Kopa Trophy is one of the standout awards at the 2026 Ballon d’Or, recognizing the best young soccer talent in the world. This distinction focuses on emerging stars who are already making an impact at the highest level.

The award is named after Raymond Kopa, the French soccer legend. The winner is selected by a jury made up exclusively of former Ballon d’Or winners, giving the trophy a distinctive place among the ceremony’s honors.

With the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony scheduled for October 26 at London’s Palladium Theatre, the award offers a closer look at the next generation of players shaping the future of the game, like Lamine Yamal and Warren Zaire-Emery.

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Who are the 2026 Kopa Trophy nominees?

The 2026 Kopa Trophy nominees include Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Warren Zaire-Emery and eight other contenders in the men’s category, while five players are nominated for the women’s award.

The men’s nominees are:

Kerim Alajbegovic — Salzburg/Juventus

Ayyoub Bouaddi — Lille/Manchester City

Pau Cubarsi — Barcelona

Yan Diomande — RB Leipzig/Real Madrid

Lennart Karl — Bayern Munich

Eli Junior Kroupi — Bournemouth

Lamine Yamal — Barcelona

Johan Manzambi — Freiburg/Aston Villa

Ibrahim Maza — Bayer Leverkusen

Warren Zaire-Emery — Paris Saint-Germain

Yamal is one of the leading names to watch in 2026. His inclusion gives him the opportunity to extend his record at the ceremony, although he faces competition from a group featuring established first-team contributors.

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The women’s shortlist features five players: Veerle Buurman of Chelsea, Vicky Lopez and Clara Serrajordi of Barcelona, Felicia Schroder of Hacken/Real Madrid, and Lily Yohannes of OL Lyonnes.

Who won the Kopa Trophy in 2025?

Lamine Yamal won the men’s Kopa Trophy in 2025, while Barcelona teammate Vicky Lopez claimed the women’s award. Their victories recognized two of the club’s standout young talents at the Ballon d’Or ceremony held in Paris.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona poses with the Kopa Trophy in 2025 (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

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He secured the men’s prize with 124 points, finishing ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Desire Doue, who collected 72, and Joao Neves, who finished third with 23.

The Barcelona winger’s victory came during a period in which he was also competing for the main men’s Ballon d’Or, ultimately finishing second behind PSG forward Ousmane Dembele.

His second consecutive victory further established him as one of the award’s most successful recipients. He had already won the trophy in 2024, and his 2025 triumph made him the first player to claim the men’s award twice.

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Who is Raymond Kopa and why is the trophy named after him?

Raymond Kopa was a French attacking midfielder who won the Ballon d’Or in 1958, becoming the first French player to receive the prestigious individual award. The trophy bears his name in recognition of his influence on European soccer.

He began his professional career with Angers before moving to Stade de Reims in 1951. His performances in France earned him a move to Real Madrid in 1956, where he became part of a celebrated team that dominated European competition during the late 1950s.

At Real Madrid, he won three European Cups, in 1957, 1958 and 1959, as well as two Spanish league titles. He also played a major role for France at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, where the national team finished third.

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He earned 45 caps for France, scoring 18 goals, and his achievements helped establish him as one of the country’s defining soccer figures of the era. He died in 2017, at the age of 85, but his legacy continues through the award.

Key takeaways