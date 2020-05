Garena anuncia novedades para el Duelo de Escuadras de Free Fire

Clash Squad is coming to Kalahari (Casual Mode) starting on the 7th May 2020! ��

There will also be a minor weapon price adjustment and changes to the play zone damage.

Stay tuned and await the 7th of May for the update. ⏰#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/Ek6uiTQxty