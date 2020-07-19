arrow_downward
gamer spoiler run motor
search

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

ALGO
ICONOS
search
close
Garena lanza Reckoning, el nuevo épico tema musical de Free Fire

Gamer Free Fire

Garena lanza Reckoning, el nuevo épico tema musical de Free Fire

Será la canción que represente el nuevo evento, Día de la Cosecha.

Bolavip
Por: Germán Celsan

Garena lanza Reckoning, el nuevo épico tema musical de Free Fire

Garena lanza Reckoning, el nuevo épico tema musical de Free Fire

Sabemos que Garena ha estado enfocando todos sus esfuerzos en Free Fire, un juego que comenzó como un simple battle royale para móviles de gama baja, pero que se ha transformado en una sensación en Latinoamérica y gran parte de oriente medio.

 

Este 25 de julio será el día del gran evento Día de la Cosecha dentro del juego, y a pesar de que Garena nos mostró algunas cinemáticas especiales para él, definitivamente todavía tenían mucho más guardado para emocionar a los fanáticos.

Y es por eso que han lanzado Reckoning, un nuevo tema musical que será el que represente el evento que se podrá vivir el próximo sábado en el juego para móviles.

El nuevo tema llega por parte de Krigarè y habla sobre el mencionado Día de la Cosecha. A continuación puedes ver la letra oficial: 

Can you see it? 
Can you feel it coming?

Never the same
From the fire we rise
The path that we take Is how we survive
Through the ash and the flames
We come alive 

Can you see it?

You can’t run away from destiny
There’s so much more than you can see
Don’t run
Don’t run

You can’t run away from destiny
It’s pain that makes the legacy
Don’t run
Don’t run

You can’t run away from destiny
There’s so much more than you can see
Don’t run
Don’t run
Don’t run

Sound the sirens
Are we the hunters or hunted? 
Born for fighting
No turning back
We’ll be the last ones standing
In this reckoning

We buried our souls
With the blood on our hands
No way to know Is this the end

Temas:

Lee También

Free Fire

Garena lanza Reckoning, el nuevo épico tema musical de Free Fire
World of Tanks

World of Tanks le pone fecha a la llegada del crossplay entre PS4 y Xbox One
FIFA 20

¡Pero que golazo! Esto puede hacer Dembélé Summer Heat en el FIFA 20
GTA Online

Nuevo evento en GTA Online entrega triple de GTA$ y Experiencia por toda la semana


null

Se relame Real Madrid: la frase de Guardiola tras perder con Arsenal

 null

¿Manchester City jugará la próxima Champions o será sancionado? Se viene la d...

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones