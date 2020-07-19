Garena lanza Reckoning, el nuevo épico tema musical de Free Fire
Será la canción que represente el nuevo evento, Día de la Cosecha.
Sabemos que Garena ha estado enfocando todos sus esfuerzos en Free Fire, un juego que comenzó como un simple battle royale para móviles de gama baja, pero que se ha transformado en una sensación en Latinoamérica y gran parte de oriente medio.
Este 25 de julio será el día del gran evento Día de la Cosecha dentro del juego, y a pesar de que Garena nos mostró algunas cinemáticas especiales para él, definitivamente todavía tenían mucho más guardado para emocionar a los fanáticos.
Y es por eso que han lanzado Reckoning, un nuevo tema musical que será el que represente el evento que se podrá vivir el próximo sábado en el juego para móviles.
El nuevo tema llega por parte de Krigarè y habla sobre el mencionado Día de la Cosecha. A continuación puedes ver la letra oficial:
Can you see it?
Can you feel it coming?
Never the same
From the fire we rise
The path that we take Is how we survive
Through the ash and the flames
We come alive
Can you see it?
You can’t run away from destiny
There’s so much more than you can see
Don’t run
Don’t run
You can’t run away from destiny
It’s pain that makes the legacy
Don’t run
Don’t run
You can’t run away from destiny
There’s so much more than you can see
Don’t run
Don’t run
Don’t run
Sound the sirens
Are we the hunters or hunted?
Born for fighting
No turning back
We’ll be the last ones standing
In this reckoning
We buried our souls
With the blood on our hands
No way to know Is this the end
