Garena lanza Reckoning, el nuevo épico tema musical de Free Fire

Sabemos que Garena ha estado enfocando todos sus esfuerzos en Free Fire, un juego que comenzó como un simple battle royale para móviles de gama baja, pero que se ha transformado en una sensación en Latinoamérica y gran parte de oriente medio.

Este 25 de julio será el día del gran evento Día de la Cosecha dentro del juego, y a pesar de que Garena nos mostró algunas cinemáticas especiales para él, definitivamente todavía tenían mucho más guardado para emocionar a los fanáticos.

Y es por eso que han lanzado Reckoning, un nuevo tema musical que será el que represente el evento que se podrá vivir el próximo sábado en el juego para móviles.

El nuevo tema llega por parte de Krigarè y habla sobre el mencionado Día de la Cosecha. A continuación puedes ver la letra oficial:

Can you see it?

Can you feel it coming?

Never the same

From the fire we rise

The path that we take Is how we survive

Through the ash and the flames

We come alive

Can you see it?

You can’t run away from destiny

There’s so much more than you can see

Don’t run

Don’t run

You can’t run away from destiny

It’s pain that makes the legacy

Don’t run

Don’t run

You can’t run away from destiny

There’s so much more than you can see

Don’t run

Don’t run

Don’t run

Sound the sirens

Are we the hunters or hunted?

Born for fighting

No turning back

We’ll be the last ones standing

In this reckoning

We buried our souls

With the blood on our hands

No way to know Is this the end

