⚪️🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr show for Real Madrid tonight! ◉ 55’ enters the pitch with Real losing 1-0. ◉ 75’ fantastic assist for Rodrygo’s goal. ◉ 78’ goal to win and close the game. 3 goals, 4 assists in 6 La Liga games. ✨

