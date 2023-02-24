The Weeknd ha lanzado en todas sus plataformas digitales el esperado remix de "Die for you" junto a Ariana Grande. De esta forma, la cantante y compositora estadounidense vuelve a ser parte de una canción luego de estar inactiva durante varios meses.

Esta producción rápidamente se volvió tendencia mundial en las distintas plataformas digitales. En este sentido, en YouTube superó el millón de reproducciones en menos de 6 horas.

+Letra en inglés de "Die For You", la nueva canción de The Weeknd y Ariana Grande

[Verse 1: The Weeknd]

I'm findin' ways to articulate the feelin' I'm goin' through

I just can't say I don't love you (Yeah)

'Cause I love you, yeah

It's hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold

But tonight, I'm gon' let you know

Let me tell the truth

Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd]

You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night

I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time

I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love

I try to find a reason to pull us apart

It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfеct

And I know that you're worth it

I can't walk away, oh

[Chorus: Both, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd]

Even though we'rе goin' through it (Ah)

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (Ooh, ooh)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us (Distance and the time)

It'll never change my mind 'cause

Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

I'm findin' ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do

But, baby boy, it's so hard 'round you

And yes, I'm blamin' you

And you know I can't fake it, now or never

And you insinuatin' that you think we might be better

Better me and you

Yeah, I know you do

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect (Mm)

And I know you deserve it

I can't walk away

[Chorus: Both, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd]

Even though we're goin' through it

And it makes you (Me) feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind 'cause

Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you, uh)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah (I would die for you)

[Bridge: The Weeknd]

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

I'm just sayin', yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

Even though we're goin' through it (Ooh)

And it makes you feel alone (No, no)

Just know that I would die for you (No)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us (Ooh)

It'll never change my mind 'cause (No, no)

Baby, I would die for you (No)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah (Oh, babe)

+La letra en español

[Verso 1: The Weeknd]

Estoy buscando la manera de articular lo que siento

No puedo decir que no te amo (Sí)

Porque te amo, sí

Es difícil para mí el comunicar mis pensamientos

Pero esta noche, te haré saber

Déjame ser honesto

Bebé, déjame ser honesto

[Pre-Coro: The Weeknd]

Sabes lo que pienso, lo veo en tus ojos

Odias el desearme, odio cuando lloras

Temes el quedarte sola, especialmente en las noches

Temo el extrañarte, siempre sucede eso

No quiero sentir esto, el amor no es para mí

Busco una razón para separarnos

Pero no puedo, porque eres perfecta

Y sé que vales la pena

No puedo alejarme, oh

[Coro: Ambos, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd]

Aunque tengamos problemas (Ah)

Y eso te haga sentir sola

Debes saber que moriría por ti (Ooh, ooh)

Bebé, moriría por ti, sí

La distancia y el tiempo entre nosotros (La distancia y el tiempo)

No pueden hacer que cambie de opinión, porque

Bebé, moriría por ti (Moriría por ti)

Bebé, moriría por ti, sí

[Verso 2: Ariana Grande]

Busco la manera para concentrarme en lo que debo hacer

Pero, bebé, es tan difícil cuando estás cerca

Y sí, te culpo a ti por eso

Y sabes que no puedo fingir, es ahora o nunca

Y tú insinúas que crees que sería mejor

Si estuviéramos juntos, tú y yo

Sí, sé que lo haces

[Pre-Coro: Ariana Grande]

Sabes lo que pienso, lo veo en tus ojos

Odias el desearme, odio cuando lloras

No puedo, porque eres perfecto (Mm)

Y sé que vales la pena

No puedo alejarme

[Coro: Ambos, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd]

Aunque tengamos problemas (Ah)

Y eso te haga sentir solo

Debes saber que moriría por ti (Moriría por ti)

Bebé, moriría por ti, sí

La distancia y el tiempo entre nosotros

No pueden hacer que cambie de opinión, porque

Bebé, moriría por ti (Moriría por ti, uh)

Bebé, moriría por ti, sí (Moriría por ti)

[Puente: The Weeknd]

Moriría por ti, mentiría por ti

Siendo honesto contigo, mataría por ti, mi bebé

Solo digo, sí

Moriría por ti, mentiría por ti

Siendo honesto contigo, mataría por ti, mi bebé

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

[Coro: The Weeknd]

Aunque tengamos problemas (Ooh)

Y eso te haga sentir sola (No, no)

Debes saber que moriría por ti (No)

Bebé, moriría por ti, sí

La distancia y el tiempo entre nosotros (Ooh)

No pueden hacer que cambie de opinión, porque

Bebé, moriría por ti (No)

Bebé, moriría por ti, sí (Oh, bebé)

+Escuchá "Die For You Remix"