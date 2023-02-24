The Weeknd ha lanzado en todas sus plataformas digitales el esperado remix de "Die for you" junto a Ariana Grande. De esta forma, la cantante y compositora estadounidense vuelve a ser parte de una canción luego de estar inactiva durante varios meses.
Esta producción rápidamente se volvió tendencia mundial en las distintas plataformas digitales. En este sentido, en YouTube superó el millón de reproducciones en menos de 6 horas.
+Letra en inglés de "Die For You", la nueva canción de The Weeknd y Ariana Grande
[Verse 1: The Weeknd]
I'm findin' ways to articulate the feelin' I'm goin' through
I just can't say I don't love you (Yeah)
'Cause I love you, yeah
It's hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold
But tonight, I'm gon' let you know
Let me tell the truth
Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd]
You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night
I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time
I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love
I try to find a reason to pull us apart
It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfеct
And I know that you're worth it
I can't walk away, oh
[Chorus: Both, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd]
Even though we'rе goin' through it (Ah)
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you (Ooh, ooh)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us (Distance and the time)
It'll never change my mind 'cause
Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]
I'm findin' ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do
But, baby boy, it's so hard 'round you
And yes, I'm blamin' you
And you know I can't fake it, now or never
And you insinuatin' that you think we might be better
Better me and you
Yeah, I know you do
[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]
You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect (Mm)
And I know you deserve it
I can't walk away
[Chorus: Both, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd]
Even though we're goin' through it
And it makes you (Me) feel alone
Just know that I would die for you (I would die for you)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It'll never change my mind 'cause
Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you, uh)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah (I would die for you)
[Bridge: The Weeknd]
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby
I'm just sayin', yeah
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
[Chorus: The Weeknd]
Even though we're goin' through it (Ooh)
And it makes you feel alone (No, no)
Just know that I would die for you (No)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us (Ooh)
It'll never change my mind 'cause (No, no)
Baby, I would die for you (No)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah (Oh, babe)
+La letra en español
[Verso 1: The Weeknd]
Estoy buscando la manera de articular lo que siento
No puedo decir que no te amo (Sí)
Porque te amo, sí
Es difícil para mí el comunicar mis pensamientos
Pero esta noche, te haré saber
Déjame ser honesto
Bebé, déjame ser honesto
[Pre-Coro: The Weeknd]
Sabes lo que pienso, lo veo en tus ojos
Odias el desearme, odio cuando lloras
Temes el quedarte sola, especialmente en las noches
Temo el extrañarte, siempre sucede eso
No quiero sentir esto, el amor no es para mí
Busco una razón para separarnos
Pero no puedo, porque eres perfecta
Y sé que vales la pena
No puedo alejarme, oh
[Coro: Ambos, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd]
Aunque tengamos problemas (Ah)
Y eso te haga sentir sola
Debes saber que moriría por ti (Ooh, ooh)
Bebé, moriría por ti, sí
La distancia y el tiempo entre nosotros (La distancia y el tiempo)
No pueden hacer que cambie de opinión, porque
Bebé, moriría por ti (Moriría por ti)
Bebé, moriría por ti, sí
[Verso 2: Ariana Grande]
Busco la manera para concentrarme en lo que debo hacer
Pero, bebé, es tan difícil cuando estás cerca
Y sí, te culpo a ti por eso
Y sabes que no puedo fingir, es ahora o nunca
Y tú insinúas que crees que sería mejor
Si estuviéramos juntos, tú y yo
Sí, sé que lo haces
[Pre-Coro: Ariana Grande]
Sabes lo que pienso, lo veo en tus ojos
Odias el desearme, odio cuando lloras
No puedo, porque eres perfecto (Mm)
Y sé que vales la pena
No puedo alejarme
[Coro: Ambos, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd]
Aunque tengamos problemas (Ah)
Y eso te haga sentir solo
Debes saber que moriría por ti (Moriría por ti)
Bebé, moriría por ti, sí
La distancia y el tiempo entre nosotros
No pueden hacer que cambie de opinión, porque
Bebé, moriría por ti (Moriría por ti, uh)
Bebé, moriría por ti, sí (Moriría por ti)
[Puente: The Weeknd]
Moriría por ti, mentiría por ti
Siendo honesto contigo, mataría por ti, mi bebé
Solo digo, sí
Moriría por ti, mentiría por ti
Siendo honesto contigo, mataría por ti, mi bebé
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
[Coro: The Weeknd]
Aunque tengamos problemas (Ooh)
Y eso te haga sentir sola (No, no)
Debes saber que moriría por ti (No)
Bebé, moriría por ti, sí
La distancia y el tiempo entre nosotros (Ooh)
No pueden hacer que cambie de opinión, porque
Bebé, moriría por ti (No)
Bebé, moriría por ti, sí (Oh, bebé)