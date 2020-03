El reto de los Lakers a LeBron James que lo llevó al máximo nivel

LeBron James over his last 9 Games:



30.3 PPG

10.0 APG

8.1 RPG

0.9 BPG

0.8 SPG



54 FG%

33 3P%

74 FT%



Featuring wins over the Clippers, Bucks, Nuggets, Celtics, and Sixers�� pic.twitter.com/ziXHaTxVqR