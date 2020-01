En ESPN le pegaron con todo a Kyle Kuzma

Zach Lowe on Kyle Kuzma: "There was an article saying what's up with Lakers Star. Star? If Kuzma is a star, what's Khris Middleton? A Hall of Famer? Is Devin Booker the Greatest player of all time?"



So true. If Kuzma didn't play for Lakers nobody would know who he is. �� pic.twitter.com/eypjMfrhXX