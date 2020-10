La coincidencia histórica entre LeBron James y Kobe Bryant tras ganar la NBA con Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe in 2009 Playoffs:

✅ Beat Rockets in 2nd Round

✅ Beat Nuggets in Conf Finals

✅ Won 4th ring in Orlando



LeBron in 2020 Playoffs:

✅ Beat Rockets in 2nd Round

✅ Beat Nuggets in Conf Finals

✅ Won 4th ring in Orlando



