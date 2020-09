LeBron James se convierte en el jugador que más partidos ha ganado en playoffs de NBA

Tonight LeBron James moved to 2nd in all-time playoff threes and tied 1st in playoff wins.



Here's where LeBron stands in all-time playoff lists:



WINS — 1st (tied)

GMS — 3rd

MINS — 1st

PTS — 1st

REB — 6th

AST — 3rd

STL — 1st

BLK — 13th

FG — 1st

3P — 2nd

FT — 1st pic.twitter.com/b3haZYYXD9