Los Angeles Dodgers iguala la mejor marca de su historia en 40 partidos por MLB

The Dodgers improved to 30-10 this season, T-most wins through 40 games in franchise history (1977, 1955, 1888).



They are the 10th team in the World Series era (since 1903) with a +100 run diff through 40 games; each of the previous 9 made the World Series & 7 of them won it