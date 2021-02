Un equipo menos en la disputa por fichar a Deshaun Watson

Two important items (per sources) in this week’s #BreakingBigBlue.



— Jason Garrett is in fact expected to return as OC even though may be changes to staff (new OL coach, possible internal alterations).



— No, #Giants WILL NOT be in Deshaun Watson mix. https://t.co/5WFgYcRZT7 pic.twitter.com/A5XyC326e6