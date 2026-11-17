The New York Yankees are already looking ahead to next season, and a recent report has linked Randy Arozarena to a potential move to Cody Bellinger's team.

The New York Yankees‘ expectations, with Cody Bellinger leading the way, fell well short of what the team had hoped for last season. As a result, and with the goal of building a more competitive roster, the Bronx Bombers are reportedly targeting Randy Arozarena, according to a recent report from Jon Heyman.

The insider revealed that the Yankees checked in on the outfielder during the GM Meetings. Arozarena is coming off a strong stint with the Seattle Mariners and has made a major splash in free agency, emerging as one of the most prominent names on the market.

Should the outfielder eventually make his way to the Bronx, Cody Bellinger would face increased internal competition, as he is currently the team’s leading figure at the position. Will Aaron Boone be able to add one of the most sought-after free agents on the market to his roster?

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Arozarena’s impressive last year

Randy Arozarena put together arguably the best all-around campaign of his big-league career in 2026, serving as the absolute sparkplug of the Seattle Mariners‘ lineup. Across 154 games, he slashed an electric .281/.381/.484 for a career-best .865 OPS—remarkable numbers given how tough T-Mobile Park usually is on hitters.

Randy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates.

He paced Seattle with 26 home runs and added 26 stolen bases to lock in his sixth consecutive 20-20 season, while also tallying 161 hits, 34 doubles, 113 runs scored, and 79 RBIs. Along with earning an All-Star nod and finishing eighth in AL MVP voting, Arozarena’s monster walk year—worth 5.7 bWAR—set him up to hit the open market as one of the premier bats in free agency after turning down Seattle’s qualifying offer.

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Bellinger also proved his worth

Cody Bellinger turned in a steady, well-rounded 2026 season for the New York Yankees, slashing .264/.338/.429 (.767 OPS) with 17 home runs, 73 RBIs, 73 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 132 games.

While his power dipped slightly compared to his 2025 campaign, his defensive versatility remains a massive asset in the Bronx—if the Yankees end up landing Randy Arozarena to patrol left field, Bellinger can easily slide over to handle center field, a spot he already has plenty of experience playing at a high level.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees warms up.

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Key takeaways