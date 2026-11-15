NY Yankees reportedly haven’t ruled out reunion with Jazz Chisholm Jr. ahead of next MLB season

The New York Yankees are already planning their roster for next season, and one of the names that could make a return to the Bronx is Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees fell short of their expectations last season, making a fresh start a priority heading into the upcoming campaign. Although 11 teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr., a recent report from The Athletic‘s Jim Bowden does not rule out a potential return to the Bronx for the infielder.

“The Yankees have also been connected with second basemen Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez, and the door has not been shut on a reunion with Jazz Chisholm Jr. just yet,” the insider wrote. “They will pursue a right-handed hitting catcher to pair with Austin Wells, although Ryan Jeffers is too expensive and Tyler Stephenson doesn’t want to platoon.”

Although Chisholm Jr.’s numbers last season fell short of expectations, a second chance and a full offseason of preparation could prove beneficial for the Pinstripes. Will the Yankees and the infielder reunite ahead of the next MLB season?

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A season that fell short of expectations for Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 walk-year campaign with the Bronx Bombers ended up being a major step backward from the centerpiece production the Bronx was banking on. Across 137 games, the dynamic second baseman slashed just .231/.312/.399 (a .711 OPS and 97 OPS+) with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 157 strikeouts—a sharp drop-off from his 31-homer, .813-OPS All-Star showing in 2025.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees is hit by a pitch.

While he still caused plenty of havoc on the basepaths by swiping a career-high 41 stolen bases, his power and run production cratered when New York needed it most, leaving him well short of the middle-of-the-order impact expected of him heading into free agency.

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The contract Chisholm Jr. is looking for

Heading into free agency this winter after earning $10.2 million in 2026, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is aiming high—though his down year at the plate has complicated his leverage. Back in spring training, the 28-year-old boldly stated that his ideal target on the open market would be an eight-to-ten-year mega-deal worth around $35 million per season ($280 million to $350 million total), explicitly brushing off the idea of settling for $25 million annually.

However, following his offensive dip in 2026—and after the Yankees declined to extend him a $23.1 million qualifying offer—front offices and analysts view that initial asking price as unrealistic. Instead, market projections now peg him closer to a four-to-five-year contract in the $17.5 million to $25 million AAV range, or potentially even a short-term pillow deal to rebuild his value, even as at least 11 clubs have checked in on his dynamic speed and positional versatility.

Key takeaways

New York Yankees have not ruled out a reunion with free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr.

with free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. 19 home runs and 55 RBIs were recorded by Jazz Chisholm Jr. across 137 games in 2026.

were recorded by Jazz Chisholm Jr. across 137 games in 2026. $280 million to $350 million mega-deal was previously targeted by Jazz Chisholm Jr. in spring training.