Dave Roberts reveals concerns about Shohei Ohtani’s health after Dodgers’ Game 2 loss to Braves

Shohei Ohtani did not look to be at his best in Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves, and Dave Roberts is concerned that the star may not be at 100% health at this point in the season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are undoubtedly among the top contenders for the title, but to make a deep run, they need all of their players operating at 100%. Shohei Ohtani is one of several players who have dealt with injuries throughout the season, and following the Game 2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Dave Roberts believes the star’s physical condition may be starting to take a toll at this stage of the playoffs.

“I don’t know if he’s trying to do too much because he doesn’t feel perfect,” Roberts said to the press via Dodgers Nation on X. “But this time of year, no one feels perfect.”

The series is now tied 1-1 after the Braves’ 3-2 victory at Dodger Stadium. Can Ohtani regain his best form to help his team and make another trip to the World Series?

Advertisement

The Dodgers need Ohtani back

During his second postseason appearance against the Braves, Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 at the plate, managing a single in the Dodgers’ loss at home. While he stayed on the field, his recent knee and biceps issues—which landed him on the IL in September—were clearly visible, leaving him far from 100% physically and noticeably hindering his usual explosive power and mobility on the basepaths.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs after hitting a single.

What’s next for Los Angeles?

With the NLDS tied 1-1 after splitting the first two games in Los Angeles, Dave Roberts and his Dodgers face a high-stakes stretch on the road. The series shifts to Georgia to face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, starting with Game 3 on Tuesday, October 6, followed by Game 4 on Wednesday, October 7.

Advertisement

If the teams remain deadlocked after those two contests, the series will return west for a winner-take-all Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Friday, October 9. With zero margin for error, Roberts will need to manage his pitching staff carefully and get the absolute most out of his lineup to lock down a spot in the NLCS.

Key takeaways