Dodgers’ Dave Roberts issues stance on Shohei Ohtani’s availability for Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers head into Game 3 with lingering uncertainty surrounding Shohei Ohtani, whose performance has sparked intense discussion around the team ahead of manager Dave Roberts’ latest comments on the superstar.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a must-win situation heading into Game 3 of the NLCS, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. Central to L.A.’s offensive struggles has been Shohei Ohtani, whose postseason production has come under heavy scrutiny. Despite the slide, manager Dave Roberts remains fully committed to his superstar for the upcoming contest.

Roberts made it clear that Ohtani will be in the lineup for Game 3: “In this moment, we’re listening to Shohei and we’re supporting the crap out of him, and that’s it. He could go out there and throw up four hits or no hits, and it doesn’t change our process and believing in him,” Roberts told reporters.

Ohtani’s cold spell extends back into the regular season, as he hasn’t hit a home run since August 18. Over his last 107 plate appearances overall, the slugger is batting just .156/.283/.200.

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After Milwaukee’s rotation delivered a dominant performance in Game 2, Ohtani now faces a pivotal opportunity in Game 3 to jumpstart the Dodgers‘ offense and show why he remains the cornerstone of L.A.’s pennant chase.

Ohtani’s post-IL struggles

Despite a brief stint on the injured list intended to restore his lower-body power, Shohei Ohtani’s offensive production has plummeted since his late-September activation. Across six postseason games against the Braves and Brewers, he is batting just .150 (3-for-20) with no home runs, no RBIs, and zero extra-base hits.

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Scouts and team personnel note that his knee injury has compromised his ability to drive off his back leg. The resulting mechanical adjustments and subtle swing delay have given opposing pitchers a clear blueprint to exploit him inside the strike zone.

With Los Angeles heading home to Dodger Stadium for Game 3, the Dodgers will need their superstar to rediscover his stroke—and quick—if they hope to take control of the series in front of a friendly crowd.

Key takeaways

Dave Roberts confirmed Shohei Ohtani will remain in the Dodgers’ Game 3 lineup.

confirmed Shohei Ohtani will remain in the Dodgers’ Game 3 lineup. Ohtani is batting just .156/.283/.200 over his last 107 overall plate appearances .

. A knee injury has compromised Ohtani’s ability to drive off his back leg.

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