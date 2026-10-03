Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani uncertain about offseason medical plans following 2026 season

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is aggressively rehabbing his injury, but admitted before facing the Braves that his offseason medical plans remain uncertain.

It was a grueling finish to the regular season for Shohei Ohtani. Plagued by knee and arm issues, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar addressed his recent struggles ahead of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, leaving the door open for potential offseason medical treatment.

“I haven’t been able to get a good grasp of the root cause of all this. I think that process is going to happen during the offseason,” Ohtani told reporters ahead of Game 1 against Atlanta.

Ohtani landed on the 15-day injured list late in the regular season, but he is fully cleared and ready to serve as the Dodgers‘ designated hitter in the NLDS. However, his injury issues have kept him from returning to the mound as a pitcher for the time being.

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While the ALDS faces New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge’s not playing, the NLDS features both rosters at near full strength. For Los Angeles, Ohtani’s presence in the lineup remains crucial to their postseason push.

The NLDS game times are locked in.



🎟️: https://t.co/iTntPvCN4F pic.twitter.com/Y3Mlj66nOK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 1, 2026

Ohtani addresses physical condition ahead of NLDS

When asked about his physical state as he returns to action, Ohtani offered a reassuring assessment. “I do feel like my swing is in a better place; it feels smooth… Being on the IL has taught me a lot,” Ohtani said.

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During live batting practice sessions on Friday, Ohtani looked sharp at the plate, flashing the power that makes him the focal point of the Dodgers’ offense heading into the series.

Ohtani aims to extend postseason legacy

Following dominant postseason runs in 2024 and 2025, Ohtani looks to add another historic chapter to his career and potentially build on his hardware collection this October.

Despite late-season durability concerns, the Dodgers’ coaching staff and fanbase are counting on Ohtani to anchor the offense as Los Angeles pursues another World Series title.

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Key takeaways

Shohei Ohtani suffered knee and arm injuries late in the regular season.

late in the regular season. He will investigate the root cause of his physical struggles during the offseason.

of his physical struggles during the offseason. The superstar is available and ready to play as designated hitter against Atlanta.