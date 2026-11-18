Tarik Skubal has yet to decide where he will play next MLB season, with the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as potential destinations.

The MLB offseason is starting to heat up, and one of the league’s top players has yet to decide his future. According to a recent report by Jeff Passan, the New York Mets came away impressed with Tarik Skubal following their meeting, potentially giving them an edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays in the race to land the star pitcher.

Passan also revealed that the San Diego Padres are also among the teams expected to meet with Skubal this week. For now, the Mets appear to hold a slight edge over the other contenders in the race to acquire the former Detroit Tigers star.

Buster Olney, meanwhile, stated on X that the Dodgers may be trailing even further behind in the race: “The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs the Blue Jays.”

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Skubal wants to become the highest-paid pitcher in MLB

After cashing in on a record $32 million arbitration deal for 2026, Tarik Skubal is now hitting the open market looking to shatter every pitching salary record on the books. The two-time Cy Young winner reportedly has his sights set on a massive $400 million mega-deal—which would blow past Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million mark for the largest total pitcher contract in MLB history, while pushing his average annual value well above the $43.3 million record.

Tarik Skubal #29 while playing for the Detroit Tigers.

Despite some clubs floating the idea of a shorter, high-AAV arrangement, Skubal has zero interest in a bridge deal and is holding firm for that historic long-term payday.

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Skubal’s latest outstanding season

Tarik Skubal split the 2026 regular season between Detroit and Los Angeles, still putting together a dominant campaign across 26 starts. Overall, the left-hander posted a 12-7 record with a crisp 2.72 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and 186 strikeouts over 158.2 innings—walking just 27 batters the entire year.

Before his midseason move to the Dodgers, he went 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 116 punchouts in 16 starts for the Tigers, then seamlessly carried that ace-level form over to L.A., going 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 70 strikeouts across his final 10 outings.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a double.

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Key takeaways