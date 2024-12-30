The NFL has established itself as one of the most electrifying sports competitions in the world. In the United States, it has no rival; its ability to generate revenue is unmatched, surpassing any other league. Even though its season is relatively short, it manages to capture the country’s attention in a mesmerizing way.

The Super Bowl transcends the notion of a mere sporting event. It has transformed into a mega-event that not only stands out for the intensity of the game but also for the performances by the most renowned artists of the moment and the most expensive commercials of the year. Just one minute of advertising there can reach the astonishing figure of $11 million!

In the digital world, each NFL franchise strives to strengthen its brand presence, although some have more support than others. Here, check out the ranking of all the teams based on their followers on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok as of October 2024…

32. Jacksonville Jaguars – 3M

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. (Source: Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been in the NFL since 1995, and although their success has been moderate, they have managed to win 3 division titles throughout their history.

They have participated in the NFL playoffs 8 times, demonstrating a competitive spirit at key moments. As one of the three teams in Florida, the Jaguars have a loyal and passionate fan base in Jacksonville, where they are considered a team deeply rooted in the local community.

31. Arizona Cardinals – 3.3M

An Arizona Cardinals fan holds a scarf during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nomads of the NFL the Arizona Cardinals were once in Chicago, then St. Louis, where they shared the name of the MLB team, in 1988 the team moved to Phoenix and eventually took on the state name.

Since 1988 the Cardinals have made 5 playoff appearances and have been division champions 3 times. In 2008 the Cardinals were NFC conference champions.

30. Tennessee Titans – 4.3M

A Tennessee Titans fan cheers during a game against the Carolina Panthers in 2023. (Source: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans became the Tennessee Titans at the dawn of the internet boom and 6 years removed from the bang of social media. The team won the AFC conference championship in their first season in 1999.

29. Los Angeles Chargers – 5M

A Los Angeles Chargers fan poses for a photo during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots in 2023. (Source: Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Always part of California, the then San Diego and now Los Angeles Chargers have 5 million followers on social media. The team has sporadically reached the playoffs, while they have been division champions 15 times in their history in both cities.

28. Washington Commanders – 5M

A Washington Commanders fan cheers during a game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. (Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington has gone through an identity crisis after removing “Redskins” from their name, and renaming themselves “Commanders” was not what fans expected. For now, the unnamed team has 3 Super Bowl titles, 5 conference titles and 15 division titles; hopefully, the fans will get to see the NFL heavyweight they once were.

27. Minnesota Vikings – 5.1M

A fan of Minnesota Vikings shows their support, while wearing fancy dress prior to the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings in 2024. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A historic NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings have 5.1 million followers on social media, which is not a surprise. The local market team has reached the playoffs more than 30 times, winning 4 conference titles and over 20 division titles. They won one NFL title in the pre-Super Bowl days.

26. New York Jets – 5.3M

A fan of New york Jets, shows their support, while wearing fancy dress prior to the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings in 2024. (Source: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

One of the two NFL teams in the Big Apple, the Jets are the little brother to the Giants in terms of popularity. The one-time Super Bowl champions have largely underachieved in the NFL, and their best days are far behind them. However, they have a large following on social media.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 5.3M

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans react during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in 2023. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Two-time Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 5.3 million followers on social media, and the presence of Tom Brady in recent years may explain that. The Bucs have 12 playoff appearances along with two titles.

24. Indianapolis Colts – 5.3M

Indianapolis Colts fans pose for a photo prior to a game against the Chicago Bears in 2024. (Source: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Another team with a dual city past, the Indianapolis Colts were once the Baltimore Colts and moved in 1984. Until this day many fans in Charm City are still fans of “their” Colts. They won two Super Bowls, one as Baltimore and one as Indianapolis.

23. Los Angeles Rams – 5.6M

Los Angeles Rams fans cheer during a game against the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This is difficult to measure. The Los Angeles Rams have 5.6 million fans on social media, but since the team moved to Los Angeles in 2016, having been in St. Louis until 2015, it’s hard to know how many fans are actually from L.A. Over time, their popularity has been steadily increasing.

22. Houston Texans – 6.5M

Houston Texans fan in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are relatively new to the NFL since 2002, they have not won a major title but have been to the playoffs 6 times, the last time in 2019. Nonetheless the team is very popular in Houston and has its fair share of followers.

21. Cleveland Browns – 5.6M

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears in 2021. (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Another traditional NFL team, the Cleveland Browns have 5.6 million fans on social media. Known for their passionate fan base, the team returned to the playoffs in the 2020 season after nearly 18 years of drought. Despite their history of ups and downs, the Browns have maintained a loyal following that always hopes for a resurgence.

20. Cincinnati Bengals – 6.8M

Cincinnati Bengals fans during the game against the Cleveland Browns in 2024. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the NFL’s traditional teams, the Cincinnati Bengals have a total of 6.8 million fans on social media. Although the club has a modest history, in recent years, Joe Burrow has revitalized the franchise and is giving fans reasons to believe in a bright future. Despite their recent successes, the Super Bowl remains an elusive goal, adding an air of anticipation to each season.

19. Miami Dolphins – 6.8M

Miami Dolphins fans are seen during the game between Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans in 2023. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami may be a traditionally “weak” sports town in terms of popularity and attendance, but the Miami Dolphins have long been an exception. Always playing to sell-out crowds, the Dolphins have won two Super Bowls, 5 conference championships and 13 division titles.

18. Atlanta Falcons – 7M

A fan of the Atlanta Falcons is seen in the stands before the game against the Carolina Panthers in 2024. (Source: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Playing in one of the best stadiums in the United States, the Atlanta Falcons have grown in popularity as their ambition has increased. With a renewed focus on building a competitive team, the Falcons have won two conference titles and six division titles, establishing themselves as a consistent contender.

17. Buffalo Bills – 7M

A Buffalo Bills fan looks on during the second half of the game against the New England Patriots. (Source: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The king of small market teams, the Buffalo Bills, reached 4 consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993, infamously losing all four. However, the club has won multiple division championships and has made it to the playoffs more than 20 times, considering their days in both the AFL and NFL.

16. Baltimore Ravens – 8.2M

A Ravens fan cheers during 2nd half action versus Tennessee in 2006. (Source: Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary)

The NFL returned to Baltimore in 1996 and was met with open arms, this time as the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have embedded themselves in the community and have won 2 titles for Charm City. The team’s homage to Michael K. Williams, the actor who played the infamous The Wire character Omar Little, was a social media sensation.

15. Las Vegas Raiders – 8.2M

A Las Vegas Raiders fan looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers in 2024. (Source: Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Another nomad of the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders were once extremely popular in the late ’80s as the Los Angeles Raiders. Their jackets sold tremendously, especially when reputed mob boss John Gotti was spotted wearing one in New York.

It’s hard to determine how many fans are following out of nostalgia or because they’re from Vegas, as the team was in LA and Oakland before moving to Vegas in 2020.

14. Carolina Panthers – 8.2M

Fan of the Carolina Panthers shows his support during the game against the New Orleans Saints in 2003. (Source: Craig Jones/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers joined the NFL in the mid-90s and have 8.7 million followers on social media. Their history is modest, with only 8 playoff appearances and 2 conference titles. Despite these limited achievements, the team has cultivated a passionate and loyal fan base, especially at their home, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

13. New Orleans Saints – 8.7M

New Orleans Saints fans cheer during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in 2024. (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have been around since the 1960s and are deeply embedded in the sports culture of New Orleans. With over 8.7 million followers on social media, the party capital of the United States boasts a strong team to support. They won the Super Bowl in 2010, a milestone that not only solidified their legacy but also united the city.

With a passionate fan base that makes their presence felt at every game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints have cultivated an atmosphere of celebration and community that sets them apart in the NFL.

12. Denver Broncos – 8.7M

A Denver Broncos fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers in 2024. (Source: C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

In Denver, everyone is a fan of the Denver Broncos, and the team is part of the city’s sports landscape. Nearly 9 million fans follow the team, which continues to be one of the most popular in the entire league. With a rich history that includes three Super Bowl titles, they have cultivated a strong fan base that feels deeply connected to the franchise.

11. Detroit Lions – 8.8M

A Detroit Lions fan cheers during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

One of the oldest NFL teams, going back to 1930 the Detroit Lions have made the playoffs 21 times, and are winners of 4 conference finals. The Lions along with the Tigers of the MLB are Detroit sports.

10. Chicago Bears – 8.8M

A Chicago Bears fan cheers during the game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. (Source: Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are just what comes to mind when you think about traditional NFL teams. The team is over 100 years old and has had some legendary NFL players and teams over the years. Da Bears were made popular on SNL with fans drinking to “Da Bears”.

9. New York Giants – 9.5M

New York Giants fans enjoy the atmosphere during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers in 2022. (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Big Blue, the New York Giants, are one of the most popular and beloved sports teams in the big city, perhaps only surpassed by the legendary New York Yankees. With a rich history in the NFL, the Giants have won four Super Bowl titles, establishing themselves as one of the most successful teams in the league.

Additionally, they have reached the playoffs over 30 times, demonstrating consistency and competitiveness over the years. Their loyal fan base, spanning generations, fills MetLife Stadium each season, making the Giants not just a team, but a symbol of New York’s sports pride.

8. Seattle Seahawks – 10.6M

A Seattle Seahawks fan reacts during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle loves its sports, whether it’s showing support for the Sounders or the Seahawks; Seattle fans are passionate about their teams. The energy in Lumen Field, where the Seahawks play, is contagious, with fans dressed in their team’s colors, cheering, and creating an electrifying atmosphere.

It’s no surprise to see them as one of the most popular teams on social media, where they already have over 10 million followers. There, fans share their love for the sport, creating a strong online community.

7. Green Bay Packers – 11.1M

Green Bay Packers fans pose prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals in 2024. (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

A small market town that stole the heart of America, the Green Bay Packers have fans all over the country and the world on social media. The franchise deserves a lot of credit, all they do is field competitive teams and great players, kinda hard not to root for them.

6. San Francisco 49ers – 12.3M

A San Francisco 49ers fan looks on before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

The 49ers are in the top 10, and one of the most popular teams in the NFL, Joe Montana made sure that a lot of people jumped on board of their wagon, as they have plenty of fans from all over the world.

But San Francisco continued to have millions of fans even after his retirement, and now that they’re succeeding again, not only are they keeping the Niners faithful but addedmore supporters to their large fan base.

5. Kansas City Chiefs – 14.3M

Kansas City Chiefs fans react prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

Three-time Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most popular teams in the NFL, and they owe much of that to the fact that Patrick Mahomes leads their offense. Their more than 14M followers reflect their current power in the league, as well as Mahomes’ influence and popularity.

4. Philadelphia Eagles – 14.6M

Philadelphia Eagles fan cheer after a 34-29 victory against the Green Bay Packers in 2024. (Source: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

One of the rowdiest fan bases in all of the NFL, everybody knows they’re going to have a hard time if they visit Philadelphia wearing a jersey from out of town. Winners of the 2017 Super Bowl, things can escalate pretty quickly when they’re celebrating, but that’s just how they do things in Philly.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers – 15.6M

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan poses for a photo before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

One of the traditional powerhouses and best supported teams in the NFL the Steelers have fans from all over the world, including countries in South America, Europe and Asia. Going to a Steelers game is one of the best sporting experiences in the United States.

2. New England Patriots – 17.3M

A New England Patriots fan watches his team against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. (Source: Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

When a team wins like the Patriots did, they will be followed from all corners of the globe. The Patriots are a passion in New England and one of the go-to teams to watch all over the world. With fans from Mexico, South America, Europe, and Asia, winning makes teams popular.

1. Dallas Cowboys – 20.7M

A Dallas Cowboys fan in 2023. (Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

America’s team, the Dallas Cowboys for some reason have a special place in the heart of diehard NFL fans all over the world. Fans gravitate towards the Cowboys through the best and worst of times and their popularity knows no bounds with nearly 19M followers on social media. The Cowboys have worked their brand better than any NFL team on the planet.