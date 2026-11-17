Tarik Skubal, who most recently played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is one of the most sought-after free agents, with the New York Mets emerging as a potential destination for the upcoming MLB season.

Tarik Skubal continues to generate significant buzz as a potential addition for a contending team, with several franchises reportedly interested in acquiring his services. However, a recent report from insider Jon Heyman indicates that the New York Mets have made an in-person pitch to the former Los Angeles Dodgers player, suggesting they may have a slight edge over the other contenders in the race to sign him.

Heyman also indicated that the Queens-based team “may have been the leadoff team” ahead of other interested franchises. Which teams are we talking about? The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Although everything remains under evaluation and negotiations are still ongoing, Skubal is expected to make a decision in the near future. The lockout is set to begin at 11:59 PM ET on December 1, and by then, the next destination of one of MLB’s most consistent pitchers could finally become clear.

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The Mets’ pitching woes last season

The New York Mets’ starting rotation was an absolute rollercoaster during their disappointing 74-88 finish in 2026, leaving Nolan McLean (3.16 ERA, 194 K in 179.2 IP) to carry way too much of the load while big names like Freddy Peralta (4.99 ERA), Sean Manaea (4.78 ERA), and an injured/struggling Kodai Senga (7.34 ERA in 61.1 IP) stumbled badly.

Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets walks to the dugout.

Dropping a generational ace like Tarik Skubal right at the top of that staff would fix things in a hurry—the two-time Cy Young winner is coming off another dominant 2026 split between Detroit and the Dodgers where he went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA, 186 strikeouts, and just 27 walks across 158.2 innings.

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Slotting Skubal’s elite swing-and-miss stuff and sub-1.00 WHIP ahead of McLean and Christian Scott (3.85 ERA) wouldn’t just stop the bleeding; it would instantly give Queens a legitimate championship-caliber one-two punch and take massive pressure off a bullpen that was constantly overworked all summer.

Key takeaways