Jazz Chisholm Jr. reportedly on radar of 11 teams after uneven season with NY Yankees

Despite a disappointing 2026 campaign with the New York Yankees, free-agent infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is reportedly drawing interest from 11 major league clubs ahead of the 2027 season.

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the New York Yankees’ offseason plans has been the future of Jazz Chisholm Jr. After New York opted not to extend him a qualifying offer, Chisholm officially hit the open market, and reports indicate there is no shortage of suitors vying for his services.

According to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman, at least 11 clubs have already checked in on Chisholm ahead of the 2027 campaign. “At least 11 teams showed interest in Jazz Chisholm, and not all at 2B,” Heyman posted on X. “Some envision him in LF/RF or as a super utilityman (2B, 3B, LF, RF, CF).”

Further details from MLB insiders Shi Davidi, Mitch Bannon, and Jon Morosi indicate that Chisholm’s camp is set to begin formal discussions with interested clubs next week, with the versatile infielder open to signing with any contender for the 2027 season.

Advertisement

While the Yankees are exploring other avenues to upgrade their roster this winter—including a potential pursuit of Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato—Chisholm is preparing to weigh his options as his tenure in the Bronx appears to be winding down.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

What teams value in Jazz Chisholm Jr.

At least 11 MLB clubs are drawn to Chisholm’s dynamic athleticism, having averaged 25 home runs and 36 stolen bases over the past two seasons. His left-handed pop and pressure on the basepaths offer immediate middle-of-the-order upside.

Advertisement

Front offices also covet his willingness to move around the diamond alongside his strong Statcast metrics at second base, third base, and center field. That multi-positional versatility allows clubs to plug him into immediate lineup vacancies or deploy him based on daily matchups.

Because the Yankees declined to tender him a qualifying offer, signing Chisholm will not cost an acquiring club draft-pick compensation. Coming off a .231/.312/.399 slash line in 2026, he could also appeal to teams looking for a shorter-term deal with opt-outs—a lower-risk bet on him rebounding to his 2025 All-Star form.

Key takeaways

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit the open market after the New York Yankees declined a qualifying offer.

after the New York Yankees declined a qualifying offer. At least 11 clubs have checked in on Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jon Heyman reported.

on Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jon Heyman reported. Chisholm’s camp is reportedly set to begin formal discussions with interested clubs next week.

Advertisement