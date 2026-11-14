NY Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays reportedly face steep price tag to sign Jonathan Loaisiga

With Jonathan Loaisiga firmly on the radar of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays, anticipation is building around which club will step up with a formal offer.

After reports surfaced linking Jonathan Loaisiga to several MLB clubs—including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays—new details have emerged regarding the veteran right-hander’s asking price on the open market.

According to Edgard Rodríguez of Nicaraguan outlet La Prensa, Loaisiga is seeking a two-year contract worth roughly $16 million to $20 million. With that price tag now clear, the Yankees, Mets, and Blue Jays have a concrete benchmark to weigh if they want to bring the hard-throwing reliever aboard.

Meanwhile, the Yankees remain active on multiple fronts this winter. Alongside reported involvement in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes—where the Mets have emerged as potential frontrunners—New York is keeping tabs on several other intriguing names across the league.

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Among them is 18-year-old Japanese pitching phenom Shoki Oda, who has drawn heavy interest from the Bronx Bombers and could be the next international prospect to land in pinstripes, per MLB reports.

Jonathan Loáisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Which team could match Loaisiga’s asking price?

Both New York clubs are actively pursuing Loáisiga and possess the top-of-the-market payrolls needed to absorb multi-year reliever risk. Following his 2.42 ERA bounce-back campaign in Arizona, neither front office would hesitate to meet an eight-figure annual price tag, especially with the Mets looking to bolster their late-inning bullpen depth.

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Also firmly in the mix, Toronto regularly pays a premium for high-leverage relief arms to survive the AL East. The Blue Jays‘ front office has the budget flexibility to outbid mid-market clubs and guarantee multiple years for an elite ground-ball sinkerballer.

While the Yankees easily have the financial muscle for a reunion, general manager Brian Cashman knows Loaisiga’s extensive injury history firsthand. New York is far more likely to push for an incentive-laden structure rather than matching a hefty two-year guarantee outright.

Key takeaways

Jonathan Loaisiga is reportedly seeking a two-year contract worth roughly $16 million to $20 million.

contract worth roughly $16 million to $20 million. The New York Mets reportedly emerged as potential frontrunners in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

as potential frontrunners in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. The New York Yankees have drawn interest in 18-year-old Japanese pitching phenom Shoki Oda.

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