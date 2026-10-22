NY Giants’ JJ McCarthy sends powerful message after being named QB1

When head coach John Harbaugh officially handed the keys of the New York Giants’ offense to J.J. McCarthy for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Houston Texans, it marked a massive career pivot for the young quarterback.

Traded to New York earlier this season after a turbulent stint with the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy enters his first start for the Giants determined to turn past adversity into operational growth. The 23-year-old signal-caller made it clear that he feels far more equipped to handle the demands of NFL QB1 duties now than when he first entered the league.

“Yes, sir. I believe just experience does wonders. Being able to be in that same situation where you might have made a mistake the last time, this time you’re just going to react better and make a more well-rounded response decision in that situation. Just being around great talent and great coaches, absolutely love everyone on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball does a tremendous job of just giving us opportunities.”

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Who is QB1 for NY Giants now?

Yes. J.J. McCarthy will be QB1 for the New York Giants against the Houston Texans. Rather than viewing the start as a heavy burden to prove his doubters wrong, McCarthy approaches the opportunity with a disciplined, process-oriented mindset.

When pressed on whether he sees Week 7 as a defining chance to resuscitate his career and validate his status as a legitimate NFL starter, McCarthy brushed off narrative noise in favor of daily growth.

“Every time you step on the field, it’s an opportunity. Whether you’re the starting guy, whether you’re not, you have a chance to prove yourself, prove it to your peers, and prove it to everyone around you,” McCarthy explained. “And at the end of the day, I approach it the same way. How can I attack that next rep, how can I win this day and go from there.”

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A new beginning for J.J. McCarthy with Giants

McCarthy’s perspective reflects the resilience gained from an up-and-down beginning to his professional career. Drafted in the first round by Minnesota in 2024, he flashed arm strength and mobility but struggled with consistency and injuries in 10 starts for the Vikings.

However, his electric fourth-quarter relief appearance in Week 6 against New Orleans—where he racked up 243 passing yards in just 11 minutes—demonstrated the explosive off-platform capability that lured New York to acquire him via trade.

McCarthy’s ability to learn from previous turnover-prone games enables him to make faster, safer reads against blitz heavy schemes. His emphasis on appreciating his teammates and defensive support reflects a young leader who has quickly integrated into Big Blue’s culture. By taking a “win the day” mental approach, McCarthy eliminates unnecessary pressure as he prepares to face Houston’s elite pass rushers.

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What J.J. McCarthy’s mentality means for the Giants in Week 7

Stepping on the field at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans carries poetic significance for McCarthy, as it is the exact same venue where he led Michigan to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. Facing off against C.J. Stroud, McCarthy’s grounded demeanor provides New York with steady leadership in a high-stakes NFC East race.

If McCarthy can channel his past experiences into efficient decision-making, his dual-threat athleticism could provide the spark Big Blue needs to sustain a division-leading campaign.

Key takeaways

J.J. McCarthy confirmed he feels far more ready for his starting role with the Giants than his initial NFL starts, citing valuable experience and improved decision-making.

confirmed he feels far more ready for his starting role with the Giants than his initial NFL starts, citing valuable experience and improved decision-making. McCarthy downplayed career “resuscitation” narratives, focusing instead on attacking each rep and proving himself every time he steps on the field.

The young QB lauded his teammates and coaches for creating a supportive environment as he prepares for his first start against the Houston Texans.