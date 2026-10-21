NY Giants report confirms Jonathan Taylor trade from Colts could happen soon

The New York Giants’ backfield situation has reached a critical turning point, and a premier solution may actually be well within reach. Following the release of veteran Najee Harris and a sharp decline in usage for Cam Skattebo, rumors connecting Big Blue to Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor have gained significant traction.

Now, a new report from ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano confirms that trading for Taylor is contractually and financially possible for the Giants as the trade deadline approaches.

“The Giants would also love to alter things at running back, apparently. The new coaching staff has clearly soured on Cam Skattebo. They just released Najee Harris, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them add someone from the outside or give Tyrone Tracy Jr. a bigger chance.”

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Can the NY Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor with Colts?

Yes. The Giants could trade for Jonathan Taylor. The primary obstacle in blockbuster trades often centers on recent contract extensions, but Graziano pointed out that Taylor’s deal is uniquely structured to allow a move.

“If, hypothetically, someone wanted to trade for Taylor, the recency of the extension doesn’t make it impossible for the Colts to move him, as it might in the case of some other extensions.” With the cap details manageable for an acquiring team, the door is officially open for the Giants to make an aggressive push.

Trading for a superstar running back mid-season normally triggers severe dead-money penalties for the selling team, but Taylor’s contract contains specific mechanics that make a deal feasible for both sides.

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What’s Jonathan Taylor’s contract with Indianapolis Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts would absorb $10 million in dead money accelerating onto their salary cap due to remaining signing bonus proration. An acquiring team trading for Taylor would take on his remaining 2026 base salary (roughly $5.3 million for the rest of the season), along with $60,000 per-game roster bonuses.

Graziano mentioned that Taylor is scheduled to earn $16.02 million in 2027, but none of that money is currently guaranteed until five days after the Super Bowl, giving Big Blue future flexibility.

With quarterback J.J. McCarthy taking over under center, establishing a reliable ground attack is crucial to ease the young passer’s workload. Relying solely on Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary leaves New York with a thin rotation, making an outside addition paramount before the trade deadline passes.

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If general manager Joe Schoen and the front office decide to fork over the required draft capital, Jonathan Taylor would instantly provide the home-run speed, physical tackle-breaking ability, and veteran presence New York desperately needs to make a serious postseason push.

Key takeaways

ESPN insider Dan Graziano confirmed a Jonathan Taylor trade is contractually feasible despite his recent extension.

trade is contractually feasible despite his recent extension. New York released Najee Harris and drastically reduced Cam Skattebo’s workload, leaving Tyrone Tracy Jr. and potential outside targets as their only options.

and drastically reduced Cam Skattebo’s workload, leaving Tyrone Tracy Jr. and potential outside targets as their only options. An acquiring team would owe roughly $5.3 million for the remainder of the 2026 season, making Taylor an affordable marquee target for Big Blue.