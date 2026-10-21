John Harbaugh confirms why NY Giants chose JJ McCarthy as QB1 over Jameis Winston

NY Giants head coach John Harbaugh opened up on the decision to start J.J. McCarthy over Jameis Winston in Week 7.

The New York Giants have made the pivotal decision to hand the offensive reins over to J.J. McCarthy ahead of their crucial Week 7 game against the Houston Texans.

Head coach John Harbaugh met with reporters to clarify the front office’s rationale behind benching veteran Jameis Winston and elevating McCarthy to the starting QB1 role. While acknowledging Winston’s solid performances during his spot starts, Harbaugh emphasized that McCarthy’s unique skill set provides Big Blue with the highest ceiling moving forward.

Addressing the quarterback change, Harbaugh stressed that the move was about maximizing the offense’s versatility rather than discounting Winston’s contributions. “All things considered, what gives us the best chance to be our best? JJ gives us the best chance to play the best offense we can. I thought Jameis has done a tremendous job. Won us games, played well. But as we go forward here, this is going to be our direction, and we think it gives us some good options on offense.”

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Who will be NY Giants QB1 moving forward?

J.J. McCarthy will be the Giants’ QB1. John Harbaugh made it clear that while football inherently operates on a fluid timeline, McCarthy is taking over as the long-term solution under center rather than a week-to-week experiment.

“Life is day to day, minute to minute, you know? There’s really no guarantees. I would never say anything is permanent, really, in football or life, but that’s the plan going forward.”

When asked specifically why McCarthy provides the team with a superior opportunity compared to Winston, Harbaugh pivoted away from direct comparison and focused on what the young signal-caller brings to the field.

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“Both guys are great quarterbacks. It’s not really a comparison kind of thing. Just, you know, J.J.’s got a skill set that we can take advantage of, and we’re excited to see what we can do with it.”

That skill set was on full display in Week 6 against New Orleans. After entering in relief of Winston during the fourth quarter, McCarthy injected immediate velocity into the passing attack, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown in just 11 minutes of action.

His athleticism enables the Giants to re-establish off-platform throws, bootlegs, and second-reaction plays that had been shelved while Winston was operating in a more static pocket setup.

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What’s next for J.J. McCarthy?

Stepping into his first start against a relentless Houston Texans defense presents a stern test for J.J. McCarthy. However, Harbaugh’s endorsement confirms that the Giants’ playbook will expand significantly to leverage the QB’s mobility.

McCarthy’s ability to stretch defense on the move allows Matt Nagy’s scheme to utilize sprint-outs and read-option looks. Winston’s professional response to the benching has ensured a smooth transition without lingering controversy in the QB room.

At 3-2-1, the Giants remain locked in a wide-open division race, and Harbaugh believes McCarthy’s ceiling gives Big Blue its best shot at sustaining a postseason run.

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Key takeaways