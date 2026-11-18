Ahead of their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh addressed his team's performance against Washington.

Ahead of a pivotal Week 11 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars—one with major implications for the New York Giants‘ NFC East title hopes—head coach John Harbaugh voiced strong backing for his roster following a tough Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Looking to spark a turnaround, Harbaugh emphasized to the media his trust in the locker room and outlined the team’s mindset entering the matchup against Jacksonville. “You’ve watched us play. People have watched us play. You know where we are,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to do everything we can do to try to win the game [every week]. Our guys are going to fight like crazy. They’re going to compete and we’re capable of making plays.“

Those comments underscore Harbaugh’s confidence in his squad despite the recent setback. While the loss to Washington stung, New York‘s head coach believes his players will respond with heightened urgency against a Jaguars team firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.

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Backed by a handful of roster moves ahead of kickoff against Jacksonville, Harbaugh and the Giants are gearing up to prove their mettle, hit their stride, and snap a 15-year NFC East title drought.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

How the Giants must adjust to beat the Jaguars

First, New York must protect the football and finish drives against a 7–2 Jacksonville squad that leads the NFL with a plus-9 turnover differential and has scored 30-plus points in four straight games. JJ McCarthy and Malik Nabers cannot afford giveaways or stalled red-zone possessions; when the Giants’ defense creates takeaways, the offense has to convert those short fields into touchdowns.

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Defensively, the Giants need far more disruption up front after recording just one sack against Washington. Generating consistent pressure to knock Trevor Lawrence out of rhythm is critical—especially after Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in Week 10—while the secondary must stay disciplined late to prevent explosive passing plays.

Finally, New York has to control the clock and win on third down. Leaning on running back Cam Skattebo (78 rushing yards and two touchdowns vs. Washington) to stay in manageable third-and-short situations, re-establishing Nabers against cornerback Travis Hunter, and playing to the Giants’ No. 2-ranked time of possession (33:15 per game) will be key to keeping Jacksonville’s high-powered offense on the sideline.

Key takeaways

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh backed his roster ahead of Week 11 against Jacksonville.

backed his roster ahead of Week 11 against Jacksonville. The 7–2 Jacksonville Jaguars lead the NFL with a plus-9 turnover differential.

with a plus-9 turnover differential. Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in Week 10.

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