Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently playing out the final year of his rookie contract with the New York Giants, and his future beyond this season remains uncertain.

The New York Giants‘ current standing atop the NFC East during the 2026 NFL season has already sparked questions about what lies ahead beyond this campaign. Kayvon Thibodeaux is playing out the final year of his rookie contract, but a recent report from Jeremy Fowler suggests he could return to East Rutherford for the 2027 season.

“There is a real sentiment inside that building that Kayvon Thibodeaux has turned the corner. He’s turned the corner emotionally, maturity.” The insider indicated that “there’s a scenario” in which the linebacker could once again play under John Harbaugh‘s leadership.

There’s still a long way to go, that’s for sure. However, the G-Men are already looking ahead, and retaining one of their most experienced defensive players could become a top priority during next offseason.

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A quiet season for Thibodeaux

It has been a strangely quiet pass-rushing year for Kayvon Thibodeaux so far in the 2026 NFL season. Through 9 games (436 defensive snaps), the edge rusher has posted 27 total tackles (13 solo, 14 assisted) and generated 18 total pressures (14 hurries and 4 quarterback hits), yet he is still searching for his first sack of the campaign.

Joe Milton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against Kayvon Thibodeaux.

While his run defense has stayed solid—highlighted by an 8-tackle outing against Washington in Week 10—Big Blue is definitely still waiting for him to finally get home to the quarterback.

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What is Thibodeaux’s contract situation?

Thibodeaux is currently playing out the final year of his rookie deal after the Giants picked up his fifth-year option, which pays him a fully guaranteed $14.75 million for the 2026 season. Heading into unrestricted free agency in 2027 with no long-term extension on the books yet, his market value is projected around $21.3 million per year.

Key takeaways

Kayvon Thibodeaux could return to the New York Giants for the 2027 NFL season.

for the 2027 NFL season. Kayvon Thibodeaux has recorded 27 tackles and zero sacks through nine games in 2026.

through nine games in 2026. Kayvon Thibodeaux earns $14.75 million in 2026, with a $21.3 million projected market value.