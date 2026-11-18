In the past few hours, the New York Giants retooled their wide receiver depth chart by promoting Xavier Gipson to the 53-man roster. However, that wasn’t the only move, as reports also emerged that the team had decided to release running back Eric Gray from the practice squad.

After dealing with numerous injuries in their backfield, Gray had returned to East Rutherford on November 2. However, the franchise has ultimately decided to move on from him, leaving the running back to look for a new opportunity elsewhere.

The Giants are atop the NFC East standings after 10 weeks of action, and their latest roster moves confirm that they are going all-in. John Harbaugh, a seasoned NFL coach, knows he cannot afford to leave anything to chance.

Advertisement

What does the Giants’ RB depth chart look like?

Three players currently make up the New York Giants’ running back depth chart. Cam Skattebo is the undisputed leader of the group, while veteran Devin Singletary serves as his backup, followed by Gregory Desrosiers further down the depth chart.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants

Following Eric Gray’s recent departure, only two running backs remain on the G-Men’s practice squad. The first is Grant Finley, while Phil Mafah is also part of the group.

Advertisement

Giants aim to cement their status as NFC East leaders

The latest loss may have been a setback for the Giants, but heading into Week 11, the Big Blue still sit atop the NFC East. With the goal of further improving their winning record, here are the upcoming matchups John Harbaugh and his team have ahead of them.

November 22, vs Jacksonville Jaguars

November 29, @ Indianapolis Colts

December 6, vs San Francisco 49ers

December 13, @ Seattle Seahawks

December 20, vs Cleveland Browns

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Key takeaways