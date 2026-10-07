NY Giants avoid signing Odell Beckham Jr. with latest WR roster move after Braxton Berrios’ injury update

The New York Giants are already making adjustments after losing Braxton Berrios for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season. The veteran wide receiver and return specialist suffered a foot injury during Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals and will undergo season-ending surgery, creating another need for New York’s roster.

The Giants moved quickly to address the situation, bringing in another wide receiver for their practice squad. Jordan Raanan of ESPN confirmed that New York has agreed to sign Dontae Fleming, giving the team another option at a position that has already experienced significant changes this season.

Fleming joins a Giants wide receiver room that has undergone plenty of changes. New York recently moved on from Odell Beckham Jr. and Darius Slayton, while Berrios had become an important depth option and special teams contributor. His injury now forces the Giants to look for additional help as they enter the next stage of the season.

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Who did the Giants just sign?

The Giants just signed Dontae Fleming. Raanan reported the roster move shortly after news of Berrios’ season-ending injury became official, highlighting the direct connection between the two developments. “The Giants are signing WR Dontae Fleming to their practice squad, per source. He’ll join the mix with Braxton Berrios now out for the season.”

Fleming will initially have an opportunity to develop within the Giants’ system rather than immediately taking Berrios’ spot on the active roster. The 6-foot-2 receiver went undrafted in 2025 and spent last season on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad before joining the Giants’ offseason competition.

The Giants now have Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields and Charlie Jones on the active roster, while Fleming joins Jalin Hyatt and Dalen Cambre on the practice squad. Charlie Jones is also expected to take on a larger role on special teams following Berrios’ injury.

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For a Giants team that is 3-1 after a dramatic victory over Arizona, the loss of Berrios is another challenge for John Harbaugh. New York has dealt with several injuries already this season, but the front office is showing that it intends to keep adding depth rather than allowing those setbacks to derail the team’s momentum.

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t an option for NY Giants

John Harbaugh had already warned that the New York Giants wouldn’t try to pursue Odell Beckham Jr. as replacement of Braxton Berrios and Fleming’s move is a clear example of that.

Although OBJ remains a free agent after being released by the Giants, a reunion is almost impossible at this moment. As a consequence, Beckham will need a call from other team to get another chance in the NFL.

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Key takeaways