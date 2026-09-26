NY Giants trade for J.J. McCarthy after Jaxson Dart’s injury reportedly won’t happen

The New York Giants are expected to add another quarterback after Jaxson Dart suffered an injury, but that does not necessarily mean the team will pursue a high-profile name through a trade. With Jameis Winston now taking over as the starter, the focus appears to be on adding depth rather than finding another QB capable of immediately competing for the job.

That distinction has become important as several names have already been mentioned as potential options for New York. J.J. McCarthy is currently the QB3 for the Minnesota Vikings, while Justin Fields is serving as the backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Both could theoretically become available through a trade, but Giants reporter Dan Duggan pushed back strongly against the idea that either player should be considered a realistic target.

Duggan also pointed to the significant commitment the Giants made to Winston when they signed him to a major contract extension. With the veteran now positioned to lead the offense following Dart’s injury, adding another quarterback through a trade would make little sense if the objective is simply to improve the depth chart rather than replace Winston.

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Will Giants trade for a quarterback?

No. Dan Duggan directly addressed the speculation surrounding a trade for J.J. McCarthy and Justin Fields, calling the idea of trading for either quarterback unnecessary given the circumstances in New York.

“You hear these people throwing out ‘trade for J.J. McCarthy’ or ‘trade for Justin Fields.’ To me, that’s insane. I don’t even understand why that’s a topic. You literally paid Jameis Winston for this moments.”

The Giants’ investment in Winston is an important part of the equation after a two-year, $13 million extension. The veteran quarterback was signed to provide experience and stability at the position, and Dart’s injury has now created the exact situation in which Winston was expected to step into a larger role. There is therefore little indication that New York would suddenly abandon that plan and surrender assets for another quarterback.

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Instead, if the Giants add a quarterback, the move is more likely to be about strengthening the depth chart. Jake Haener is currently expected to serve as Winston’s backup against the Tennessee Titans, but the organization has already acknowledged that it needs more bodies at the position for the weeks ahead.

Key takeaways

Trading for J.J. McCarthy or Justin Fields is deemed unnecessary by Dan Duggan.

or Justin Fields is deemed unnecessary by Dan Duggan. Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $13 million extension to provide quarterback stability.

signed a two-year, $13 million extension to provide quarterback stability. Jake Haener is expected to serve as the backup quarterback against the Titans.