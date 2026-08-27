NY Giants’ John Harbaugh warns Cam Skattebo after controversial report

John Harbaugh talked about Cam Skattebo and his behavior with the New York Giants.

Cam Skattebo’s fiery personality has quickly become one of the defining characteristics of the New York Giants’ running back, but John Harbaugh made it clear that there is a limit to how far that energy can go.

The Giants coach was asked about the situation after Pat Leonard reported that Skattebo had started a fight during practice following a play involving defensive backs Jevon Holland and Greg Newsome.

According to Leonard, there’s growing frustration among defensive players with Skattebo’s approach and his behavior is reportedly becoming an issue inside the team, stating: “His act is getting old to his defensive teammates.”

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What happened with Cam Skattebo?

John Harbaugh acknowledged that Cam Skattebo brings plenty of energy to the Giants, but he also made it clear that the running back’s intensity needs to be controlled.

“Well, I mean, Skatt’s great. He does bring a lot of energy. But he did get a 15-yard penalty at the end of practice. Did you notice that? That’s not infectious. Well, it is infectious, actually. Infectious in a bad way, right? Like infectious disease type of thing. We don’t want that. So, we want it to be directed in a positive way.”

The comparison to an “infectious disease” was clearly intended to make a point. Harbaugh wants Skattebo’s competitiveness to lift the Giants rather than create unnecessary confrontations between teammates.

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The 15-yard penalty at the end of practice was particularly concerning because it gave the coaching staff a tangible example of the type of behavior they do not want to see from the young running back.

Giants need Cam Skattebo to control his aggression

Skattebo’s physical style is a major part of his appeal. He has emerged as a strong candidate to become the Giants’ RB1, and his ability to bring intensity to the offense helped him stand out during his rookie year. But the Giants also need him to understand when that aggression is appropriate.

Pat Leonard’s report indicated that the incident with Newsome was not an isolated concern. Skattebo had previously made a hard collision with linebacker Zaire Barnes during a situation in which the defense was not allowed to hit.

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That history makes Harbaugh’s comments more significant. The Giants clearly appreciate what Skattebo brings, but the coaching staff does not want his competitive edge to become a source of friction inside the locker room.