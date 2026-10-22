NY Giants trade for Quenton Nelson with Colts reportedly gaining momentum

While most of the league-wide trade chatter surrounding the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts has focused heavily on star running back Jonathan Taylor, a far bigger shocker could be brewing along the offensive line. Following a front-office shakeup in Indianapolis, the Colts appear ready to execute a roster reset ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. That shift has suddenly put high-profile veteran stars—including eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson—on the trading block.

According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, Indianapolis’ current cap structure and impending contract expirations make several key starters logical trade candidates. “High-profile veteran players such as offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen are on contracts that expire at the end of the season. If the Colts want to try to regain some draft capital, they could look to deal some players who they don’t view as part of their future.”

Adding fuel to the fire, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that rival front offices are fully expecting Indianapolis to sell off assets. “Rival teams believe Indianapolis will be open for business ahead of the trade deadline.” For Big Blue, acquiring an interior anchor of Nelson’s caliber would be the ultimate power move to protect newly named starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and revitalize a struggling running game.

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Why the Colts are desperate to regain draft capital

Indianapolis’ willingness to listen to offers on core veterans stems from a glaring draft deficit. The Colts currently do not hold a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft after shipping it to the New York Jets in last year’s blockbuster trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Without a premier pick to rebuild their foundation, acquiring extra draft capital has become a top priority for the front office. By dangling pending free agents like Nelson, Buckner, and Stewart, Indianapolis can stock up on day-two picks to accelerate their re-tooling process without taking on massive future financial commitments.

Why Quenton Nelson is the ultimate target for Giants

While Jonathan Taylor remains an attractive headline option, acquiring Quenton Nelson solves New York’s most pressing systemic issue: interior line dominance. Rated as Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 overall guard through six weeks of the 2026 season, Nelson remains the gold standard for run blocking and pocket protection.

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Instant QB Protection: Pairing Nelson alongside Andrew Thomas gives J.J. McCarthy an elite wall of protection against interior blitzes.

Pairing Nelson alongside Andrew Thomas gives J.J. McCarthy an elite wall of protection against interior blitzes. Ground Game Catalyst: Nelson’s elite power at the point of attack would immediately open running lanes for Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo.

Nelson’s elite power at the point of attack would immediately open running lanes for Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo. The 2018 Draft Redo: The Giants famously passed on Nelson in 2018 to select Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall; bringing him to East Rutherford eight years later completes a full-circle moment for the franchise.

If Joe Schoen decides to use New York’s draft assets aggressively before the deadline, making a play for Quenton Nelson could prove far more impactful for the Giants’ playoff push than any running back addition.

Key takeaways

ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report that rival teams expect Indianapolis to sell off players ahead of the trade deadline.

and Jeremy Fowler report that rival teams expect Indianapolis to sell off players ahead of the trade deadline. Indianapolis lacks a 2027 first-round pick, making veterans on expiring deals like Quenton Nelson prime trade chips to recoup draft capital.

prime trade chips to recoup draft capital. While rumors linked New York to Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson—PFF’s top-ranked guard in 2026—emerges as the true game-changer for Big Blue’s offense.