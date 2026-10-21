NY Giants could reportedly trade for Jonathan Taylor or another surprising Colts’ star player

The NY Giants could target Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson alongside Jonathan Taylor to repair their offensive front. Here is why Indianapolis' superstar interior lineman is on Big Blue's radar.

The New York Giants’ offensive struggles have reached a critical point, and front-office decision-makers are being urged to look toward Indianapolis to spark an instant turnaround. While much of the recent league chatter has centered on a potential mid-season splash for star running back Jonathan Taylor, analyst Doug Rush suggests Big Blue should also target Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to fix their foundational issues up front.

According to Rush, New York’s persistent rushing woes mean two prime targets stand out on the trade market, though Taylor’s potential price tag could prove restrictive. “The Giants have struggled in the run game, so there’s two targets that most will look at with Indianapolis,” Rush noted. “One is Jonathan Taylor, but he might be too costly as far as a trade package goes. The other is Quenton Nelson, one of the players many felt the Giants should have taken back in 2018 over Saquon Barkley.”

Acquiring a powerhouse of Nelson’s caliber would deliver an immediate, massive boost to a Giants offensive line that has struggled with pass protection and opening running lanes for years. With New York seeking identity and stability, making a move for one of the NFL’s premier interior linemen could completely transform the dynamic of Matt Nagy’s offense.

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The 2018 Draft Connection: A chance to rewrite franchise history

The link between Quenton Nelson and Big Blue dates back to the 2018 NFL Draft, when the Giants held the No. 2 overall pick. Franchise leadership ultimately selected dynamic running back Saquon Barkley, while Indianapolis snagged Nelson four picks later at No. 6.

While Barkley delivered memorable individual highlights in New York, draft analysts and fans have long debated whether selecting an elite interior linchpin like Nelson would have provided greater long-term value. Acquiring Nelson now would finally give the Giants the dominant, physical tone-setter they missed out on six years ago.

Why Quenton Nelson would be a game-changer for the Giants

Quenton Nelson is not just another starting guard; he is a generational offensive line talent with three First-Team All-Pro selections and eight consecutive Pro Bowl nods to open his career. Known for his crushing power, legendary mauling style in the run game, and elite IQ in pass protection, Nelson instantly elevates any front five he joins.

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For a Giants squad desperately searching for internal consistency, adding Nelson would solve multiple problems simultaneously:

Paving the Run Game: Nelson excels at creating instant displacement at the point of attack, giving New York’s backs the clean running lanes they haven’t seen all season.

Nelson excels at creating instant displacement at the point of attack, giving New York’s backs the clean running lanes they haven’t seen all season. Quarterback Protection: His ability to anchor against interior pass rushers provides a clean pocket, keeping the offense on schedule.

His ability to anchor against interior pass rushers provides a clean pocket, keeping the offense on schedule. Culture and Leadership: Nelson brings a fierce, aggressive mindset that can rebuild the toughness of the entire offensive line room.

While pulling off a trade with the Colts for an elite guard won’t be simple, bringing Quenton Nelson to East Rutherford would be the ultimate statement move for Big Blue’s immediate and long-term offensive rebuilding plans.

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Key takeaways