2026 Ballon d’Or: How to watch, start time, and full list of nominees on October 26, 2026

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to bring soccer’s biggest stars together on October 26, with major names on the shortlist and plenty to follow before the awards begin.

Event Summary Event Ballon d’Or Date Monday, October 26, 2026 Time 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream DANZ USA

How to watch the 2026 Ballon d’Or in the USA

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony can be watched live in the USA on DAZN, which is the official global broadcast partner for territories not covered by a separate local rights holder.

Can I watch the 2026 Ballon d’Or for free?

The official Ballon d’Or website says the ceremony is available for free on DAZN in most countries after a simple sign-up, while the site confirms that selected live events can be watched without a paid subscription.

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Who are the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

Player Nationality Club Jude Bellingham England Real Madrid Pau Cubarsi Spain Barcelona Marc Cucurella Spain Chelsea/Real Madrid Ousmane Dembele France Paris Saint-Germain Luis Diaz Colombia Bayern Munich Bruno Fernandes Portugal Manchester United Gabriel Brazil Arsenal Erling Haaland Norway Manchester City Achraf Hakimi Morocco Paris Saint-Germain Harry Kane England Bayern Munich Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Paris Saint-Germain Lamine Yamal Spain Barcelona Sadio Mane Senegal Al-Nassr Marquinhos Brazil Paris Saint-Germain Lautaro Martinez Argentina Inter Milan Kylian Mbappe France Real Madrid Nuno Mendes Portugal Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi Argentina Inter Miami Joao Neves Portugal Paris Saint-Germain Michael Olise France Bayern Munich Willian Pacho Ecuador Paris Saint-Germain Julian Quinones Mexico Al-Qadsiah Declan Rice England Arsenal Rodri Spain Manchester City/Barcelona Fabian Ruiz Spain Paris Saint-Germain William Saliba France Arsenal Ferran Torres Spain Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain Dayot Upamecano France Bayern Munich Vinicius Junior Brazil Real Madrid Vitinha Portugal Paris Saint-Germain

Who are the favorites to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are the leading favorites to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, while Lionel Messi remains a long-shot contender. The winner will be announced at the ceremony in London on October 26.

Kane has built a strong case after a prolific season with Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals for the club during the 2025–26 campaign and helping the German side win the Bundesliga and German Cup. He is looking to become the first English player to claim the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Mbappe has emerged as Kane’s closest challenger after a late surge in the betting market, while Yamal remains in contention following an impressive season with Barcelona and Spain. He is attempting to become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history at 19.

Messi is also among the 30 nominees, and the Argentine star is pursuing a record-extending ninth Ballon d’Or. However, bookmakers place him well behind the leading trio, making him an outsider rather than a favorite.

Who holds the record for most Ballon d’Or wins?

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or wins, with eight trophies. The Argentine won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023, giving him three more victories than second-place CR7.

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Leo Messi of Barcelona displays his four ballon d’or in 2013 (Source: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

His eight victories are a record for the men’s Ballon d’Or. His closest rival is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, while Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten are tied with three wins each.

His most recent Ballon d’Or came in 2023, when he won after leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. He is one of only three former men’s winners included among this year’s nominees, alongside Dembele and Rodri.

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How many awards will be given at the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

There will be 13 awards presented at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. Twelve are divided equally between men’s and women’s soccer, while the Socrates Award is a single honor recognizing solidarity initiatives and societal causes.

The 13 categories are:

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Men’s Young Talent of the Year

Women’s Young Talent of the Year

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Men’s Coach of the Year

Women’s Coach of the Year

Men’s Club of the Year

Women’s Club of the Year

Men’s Striker of the Year

Women’s Striker of the Year

Socrates Award

The expanded 2026 program therefore includes the new Striker of the Year honors alongside the Ballon d’Or, young-player, goalkeeper, coach and club awards. UEFA lists all 13 categories for this year’s ceremony.

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What time is the 2026 Ballon d’Or match?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony starts at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, October 26, from the London Palladium in London. The official ceremony is scheduled for 8:00 PM GMT and is expected to run until approximately 10:00 PM GMT.