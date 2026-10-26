Who is the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history?

The Ballon d’Or is soccer’s most prestigious individual honor, usually reserved for stars at the peak of their careers. But one player made history by winning it at an age when most talents are only beginning their journey.

The Ballon d’Or has rewarded soccer’s biggest stars since 1956, but winning it at a young age is a feat that only a handful of players have achieved. The award’s history offers a glimpse into the careers of players who reached the top.

Ronaldo Nazario is the youngest winner in the history of the men’s Ballon d’Or, having claimed the trophy in 1997 at 21 years and 96 days old. The Brazilian striker earned the honor after a spectacular season with Barcelona.

He scored 47 goals in 49 appearances and winning three trophies before moving to Inter Milan. He also finished comfortably ahead of runner-up Predrag Mijatovic in the voting. Since then, other young talents have made their mark.

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Who are the youngest Ballon d’Or winners in history?

Ronaldo Nazario is the youngest winner in the history of the men’s Ballon d’Or, having claimed the award in 1997 at 21 years old. The Brazilian striker remains ahead of Michael Owen, Lionel Messi and other legendary players.

Ronaldo Nazario of Brazil in action against Italy during the Tournoi de France in 1997 (Source: Ben Radford/Getty Images)

The five youngest winners of the men’s award are:

Player Year Age at the time Ronaldo Nazario 1997 21 years, 92 days Michael Owen 2001 22 years, 4 days Lionel Messi 2009 22 years, 160 days George Best 1968 22 years, 212 days Oleg Blokhin 1975 23 years, 55 days

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Ronaldo subsequently joined Inter Milan and continued to impress, while his performances for Brazil, including the 1997 Copa America title, strengthened his case for the award. He received 222 votes, comfortably ahead of runner-up Predrag Mijatovic, who collected 68.

Owen and Messi also made history in their early 20s. The Liverpool striker won in 2001 after a memorable year that included major domestic and European honors, while the Argentine star secured his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 during Barcelona’s historic six-trophy campaign.

Could Lamine Yamal become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner?

Lamine Yamal could break Ronaldo Nazario’s record if he wins the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or on October 26. The Barcelona and Spain winger is 19 years old and would become the youngest winner in the award’s history.

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He has already established himself among the leading players of his generation. He finished eighth in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting before climbing to second place in 2025, when PSG forward Ousmane Dembele won the award.

His consecutive Kopa Trophy victories in 2024 and 2025 also highlighted his rapid rise in world soccer. His case for the 2026 award is built on his performances for Barcelona and Spain.

The winger helped Barça defend their La Liga title and played a prominent role in Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph. Those achievements have strengthened his credentials as he competes against an accomplished field of nominees.

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Key takeaways