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Argentina vs Benin LIVE: How to watch Lionel Messi’s farewell with this predicted lineup

Lionel Messi says goodbye to the Argentina national team in a farewell match against Benin. Follow the minute-by-minute action of this special game with us.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.

The moment no one wanted to see has finally arrived. Lionel Messi is playing his farewell match in a friendly against Benin, which will be the last time he officially wears the Argentina national team jersey.

Having marked a before and after in the history of his country, Messi brings a 21-year international career to an end. Having won a World Cup, two Copa America titles, and a Finalissima, La Pulga is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of his country.

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On an emotional occasion when tears are sure to flow, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport says goodbye to his national team. Don’t miss a moment of this memorable evening, which will live forever in our memories!

Messi has arrived at the stadium

Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentina squad have arrived at the stadium and are getting ready to begin their pre-match warm-ups.

The stadium is already starting to fill up

The Estadio Monumental, home of River Plate in Argentine soccer, is slowly filling up as the stands begin to reach capacity.

Around 85,000 people are expected to attend this historic event.

Predicted lineup for Argentina

These are the 11 players expected to start against Benin: Emiliano Martinez; Agustin Giay, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.

Kickoff time and referee

The match will kick off at 7 PM ET, with Chilean referee Fernando Vejar in charge.

Many former teammates in attendance

Beyond the Argentina national team squad that played in the last two friendlies, several of Messi’s former teammates will also be in attendance for this special occasion.

Many of them were champions alongside No. 10 in Qatar 2022, including Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Di Maria, and many more...

A day full of spectacle

Beyond the match between the two national teams, several local artists will also be part of the show.

Bands such as Amar Azul and Damas Gratis, along with artists of the caliber of Soledad Pastorutti and Ulises Bueno, will take the stage.

How to watch the game

Argentina's game against Benin will be available to watch live in the United States through ViX.

Welcome to the live blog covering Lionel Messi’s farewell

Lionel Messi is set to play his farewell match for the Argentina national team, as they take on Benin in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Don’t miss a moment of the live action.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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