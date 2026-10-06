Argentina vs Benin LIVE: How to watch Lionel Messi’s farewell with this predicted lineup

Lionel Messi says goodbye to the Argentina national team in a farewell match against Benin. Follow the minute-by-minute action of this special game with us.

The moment no one wanted to see has finally arrived. Lionel Messi is playing his farewell match in a friendly against Benin, which will be the last time he officially wears the Argentina national team jersey.

Having marked a before and after in the history of his country, Messi brings a 21-year international career to an end. Having won a World Cup, two Copa America titles, and a Finalissima, La Pulga is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of his country.

On an emotional occasion when tears are sure to flow, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport says goodbye to his national team. Don’t miss a moment of this memorable evening, which will live forever in our memories!