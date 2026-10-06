Argentina before and after Lionel Messi: His impact on the national team

Lionel Messi is bringing his time as an Argentina national team player to a close, a chapter that marked a before-and-after for the team since his debut.

The story of Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team will have its final chapter with his farewell match against Benin. That August 17, 2005, will forever be remembered as the day he made his debut wearing the Albiceleste, marking a before and after for one of the countries with the richest football traditions in the world.

While Argentina’s long history is well known for the quantity and quality of trophies and titles they have won, their trophy cabinet has become even more crowded since Messi began representing the national team.

Often unfairly compared to stars such as Diego Maradona and Alfredo Di Stefano, Messi’s legacy goes far beyond what he achieved on the field. Undoubtedly, his retirement from the national team will set a precedent for many to come.

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Argentina: Before and after Messi

Argentina may be among the most successful countries in the history of this sport. Their trophy haul has grown considerably over the past 20 years, as have their global recognition among millions of fans.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy.

Before Messi (1916 – 2004) With Messi (2005 – 2026) Years covered 88 years 21 years Titles won by Argentina 23 (14 Copa America, 2 World Cups, 1 Confederations Cup, 1 Artemio Franchi Cup, 4 U-20 World Cups, 1 Olympic Gold) 6 (1 World Cup, 2 Copa America, 1 Finalissima, 1 U-20 World Cup, 1 Olympic Gold) Finals played 28 (World Cup, Copa America, Confederations Cup, Artemio Franchi, U-20 World Cup, and Olympic Games) 8 (World Cup 2014, 2022; Copa America 2007, 2015, 2016, 2021, 2024; Finalissima 2022) World Cup Qualifications 13 (Qualified in 13 out of 16 qualification cycles played) 6 out of 6 (Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, North America 2026) Copa America participations 37 (Direct CONMEBOL entries and participating tournaments between 1916 and 2004) 7 (Editions 2007, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2024)

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Messi beyond borders

Lionel Messi’s era transformed the Argentina national team into a global cultural phenomenon, transcending conventional sports fandom and expanding the Albiceleste brand into non-traditional football markets worldwide. This global impact was most evident during high-profile Asian tours and exhibition matches against opponents like Australia in Beijing, China, and Indonesia in Jakarta, as well as dedicated fan bases across India and Bangladesh.

From a marketing perspective, Messi’s presence turned routine international friendlies into massive commercial spectacles, selling out major stadiums within minutes, generating unprecedented broadcast rights revenue, and driving record-breaking shirt sales across Asia.

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More importantly, he ignited a deep-seated, unconditional passion in countries without a rich domestic football heritage, uniting millions of fans who set up giant screens in city squares, organized massive street parades, and adopted Argentina as their spiritual home team solely out of devotion to his talent.

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