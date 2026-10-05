Benin GK warns Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina farewell: ‘He’ll have to do everything to score’

As Lionel Messi prepares for his Argentina farewell, the Benin goalkeeper has vowed to not make it easy for the legend.

The Argentina national team will host Benin to bid farewell to Lionel Messi, who will retire from international competition after this game. However, the away team’s goalkeeper is keen on spoiling the party.

Speaking to Marca.com, Benin’s goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou made his stance very clear: Benin is here to represent and compete against the almighty ‘Albiceleste‘. He even warned Messi, saying he would not be easy to score on.

Dandjinou was asked if he would let Messi score if he hasn’t and there is a last-minute penalty. The goalkeeper was adamant. “I’m a goalkeeper, and my job is to make saves. Even if it’s the last minute and there’s a penalty—if Messi is taking it, I’m going to try to stop it… If he wants to score, he’ll have to do everything he can to make it happen.“

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Dandjinou also stated a fact about Messi

Dandjinou is very aware of the role that Benin is playing in this match. “Yes, we’re here to celebrate Messi, but no one told us we have to gift him a goal. And knowing Messi, you don’t need to give him anything, either.”

🚨🗣️ 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou on facing Lionel Messi in his farewell match:



“If Messi wants to SCORE, he will have to do everything possible to make it happen!



“I’m a goalkeeper and my job is to stop shots. Even if there is a penalty in the last minute and… pic.twitter.com/1ETCurHf8B — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 5, 2026

And that is entirely true, Messi reached the pinnacle of the sport not by getting gifts, but by being overly competitive and talented enough to overcome all obstacles. While Dandjinou’s integrity is clear, the fact is Benin is a massive underdog against Argentina and if Messi so wishes, it’s likely that he’ll find the back of the net quite comfortably.

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Messi’s stats with Argentina

Messi has played 207 games for Argentina, in which he scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists. That means he had 173 goal involvements in 207 games, which is an incredible feat.

Considering the fact that Messi played high-stakes international soccer for most of his career, his value is unquestioned. From the all-competitive CONMEBOL qualifiers, to Copa America and World Cup appearances, he could always be counted on to appear for the ‘Albiceleste‘, and this last game won’t be the exception.

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Key takeaways